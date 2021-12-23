Britney Spears She feels increasingly happy and freed from her demons of the past, something she constantly expresses on her social networks, as she did yesterday with a video where she shows her vocal talent.

In the clip, published on Instagram, the singer performs several verses of a song, warms her throat and moves to the rhythm of the melody, all to accompany a long message for her followers.

“I just realized this today guys,” Spears wrote in the post that accompanied the video. “After what my family tried to do to me three years ago. I needed to be my own cheerleader! God knows they didn’t, so I did some research on myself and this is what I found. “

The interpreter, who turned 40 on December 2, shared in the same post part of a biography she found on the internet, which praises her achievements as an artist.

Grammy-winning multi-platinum pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated artists in pop history with almost 100 million records sold Worldwide. In the United States alone it has sold more than 70 million albums, singles and songs, according to Nielsen Music, “he wrote.

“I’m not auditioning at all! I am reminding myself and the world who I am! Yes, I’ll be my own cheerleader. I am here to remind my ‘elegant white family’ that I have not forgotten what they did to me, nor will I ever forget“, He points out in the message.

The post closes with a surprise for all his followers, as Spears took the opportunity to announce that he will soon release new music, although he did not offer more details.

“Psst, a new song on the way. I’ll let you know what I mean! “, The actress also announced, in the publication that in less than three hours already counted almost 5 million” likes “.

However, Spears, who hasn’t released a new album since 2016’s Glory, wrote in a recent Instagram post that she has no desire to tour again, preferring to focus on restructuring her personal life.

