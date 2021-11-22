

Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera.

During the awards ceremony Latin Grammy, Christina Aguilera was one of the great protagonists of the night. The American singer shared the stage with Argentines Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole and her fellow countrywoman Becky G. Together they sang “Pa ‘mis chicas” and became one of the main attractions of the ceremony. Upon leaving, the press was waiting for the interpreter of “But I remember you”, and the question was not long in coming: “What do you think of the end of the guardianship of Britney Spears? ”.

Beside her, a man who accompanied her ended the press conference and took her away from the journalists. Christina only went so far as to reply: “I can’t … But I’m happy for her.”

This Saturday, Britney uploaded the video of what happened to her Instagram stories and harshly criticized his colleague’s attitude, whom she has known since the two of them, as children, danced in The Mickey Mouse Club, along with Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling. “I love and adore everyone who supported me, but refusing to speak when you know the truth is equivalent to lying”, The pop princess began expressing, in an overprinted text over the video. Https://www.youtube.com/watch? V = MWTQo5qcmVk

And he continued: “I was for 13 years at the expense of a corrupt and abusive system. Why is it difficult for people to talk about it? I’m the one who went through all of this. To all who supported me by raising their voices, thank you very much. I really care. “

On Friday, November 12, in a hearing expected by many, Judge Brenda J. Penny ended the ordeal of more than 13 years for the singer. During all that time, she lived restricted and at the mercy of her father’s decisions, James. “As of today, the guardianship of the person and the estate is terminated. And this is the order of the court ”, sentenced the magistrate in a court in Los Angeles. In recent times, since the singer’s fans managed to install the topic of her tutelage on the agenda of the US media – with the phrase “Free Britney” as a slogan – there have been many personalities from the world of music and music. show that came out to support the interpreter of “Toxic”.

