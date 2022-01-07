1/3

He’s been enjoying his freedom for a couple of weeks | .

Britney Jean Spears is her full name | AP

Britney Spears is now 40 years old | AP

The interpreter of “Up I Did It Again” Britney Spears has left the entire Internet speechless, since it appears completely “free”, for the beautiful singer the Photos that you shared reflect your complete freedom.

There is no doubt that one of the news that most moved Internet users was when Britney Spears managed to end the guardianship that limited her for 13 years, depriving her of many freedoms that today presumes wholesale.

The American singer, songwriter, actress, fashion designer, dancer and businesswoman has caused a stir on both Instagram and Twitter.

It may interest you: Kim Kardashian wears a brown swimsuit made with only straps

In the two images he shared, he appears wearing only a pair of white stockings that reach just to his thighs, from there on out he is completely natural.

Britney Spears loves showing off her figure in her social media content | Britneyspears instagram

With a couple of stickers, it covered its parts, in order to avoid a possible removal of its content by Instagram.

It is evident that the photos were taken in his own room, this already has almost half a million red hearts that are translated into the famous heart-shaped like’s.

The energy of a free woman has never felt better, “said Britney Spears.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PICTURES PHOTOS.

With one of her hands she is taking the photos in front of the mirror and with the second she covers part of her upper charms, from then on she uses stickers to cover herself.

Although Britney Spears blocked the comments of its publication, this did not prevent Internet users from issuing their opinion about these photos in the famous microblogging service, we are talking about Twitter.

Surprisingly, she has received great support from her fans, who are a bit sad that she blocked the comments and cannot tell her that she looks beautiful and like a queen, glad of her complete freedom and that now she can express herself fully and do whatever she wants.

Others have commented that they already know that the singer loves to show her body and it is something she has done for years, if you remember the official video of Toxic, in one of the scenes she appears wearing only a few shiny stones stuck on her body .

She herself revealed that she was not wearing anything besides these shiny crystals, we have not only seen this in said video, there are photos and others, where she always appears wearing her figure with a bit of mischief and her fans applaud him because they already know their likes.