10/20/2021 at 12:28 PM CEST

The unusual adventure he decided to undertake Davide brivio at the end of 2020, when he decided to leave MotoGP after proclaiming himself champion of teams and riders with Suzuki and Joan Mir To enlist in Formula 1 with Alpine and Fernando Alonso, he has not had the expected success and the Italian manager could be planning his return to two wheels.

In an interview by Joe Saward with the president of the Renault Group Luca de meo, the Italian acknowledges that Brivio has not adapted to the Formula 1 and Alpine project: “His hiring did not make great sense and Davide has always felt like a fish out of water throughout the season,” he says.

The truth is Brivio has not found his own space between the roles that the technical director occupies at Alpine Alan Permane, Executive Director Marcin budkowski and the CEO of the team Laurent Rossi.

The words of Luca de meo they open the door to the return of Brivio to MotoGPEither in his old training, Suzuki, or in the new team of Valentino rossi in MotoGP. Suzuki awaits you with open arms, after a season much worse than the previous one, in which Mir has been ruled out of the fight to revalidate his crown and Rins Nor has he found the way to squeeze his talent.

The project of Rossi is still ‘green’ after sponsorship problems after Aramco disengaged from the deal announced at the time. Valentino and Davide they are old friends. The Italian was an agent of 46 in his day and currently has his son Luca working on the junior structure of the VR46. Anyway, Brivio He has not wanted to comment on the rumors and will not reveal his fate until he has a firm agreement.