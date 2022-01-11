

The current measures imposed by the coronavirus will be extended for now until April 30.

The Broadway Theaters of New York, or also known as “La Liga de Broadway”, an organization that brings together more than 40 of its theaters, announced this Monday that the mandatory nature of The vaccine to be able to attend any of its shows will also be applied to children between 5 and 11 years old starting next January 29.

And as they already did with the rest of the adults and adolescents, Broadway theaters will require that at least 14 days have passed since the second dose of the vaccine to go to the shows

The Broadway theaters of New York also announced that the current measures imposed by the coronavirus, which in addition to Mandatory vaccinations require the use of masks at all times, It will run until next April 30.

“We are proud to continue to set the highest standards in the coronavirus protocol in all of our Broadway theaters in New York,” Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin said in a statement.

Children under 5 years of age can continue to attend shows with a negative PCR for coronavirus carried out up to 72 hours before the show, or an antigen test six hours in advance.

Children between the ages of 5 and 11 began to be vaccinated in the US in early November.

The current wave of coronavirus infections has led to the premature closure of works such as “Ain’t Too Proud”, “Thoughts of a Colored Man”, “Jagged Little Pill” or “The Waitress”, as well as temporary suspensions of “The Music Man, “starring Hugh Jackman,” Mrs. Doubtfire ”,“ Hamilton ”and“ The Lion King ”.

