1- XTB

XTB, is the leading broker in Spain and Latin America in trading indices, currencies, commodities, CFDs on shares, and now also offers the possibility of trading in cryptocurrencies.

XTB offers CFDs on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Litecoin. The broker stands out mainly for its transparency, the quality of execution of its xStation platform (in Demo and Real version) and for the training provided to its clients.

Capital can be deposited, depending on the country, by bank transfer, credit card, Neteller, or Skrill and no minimum deposit is required.

The XTB Group is regulated in all the countries where it has a presence. Visit official site

2- SimpleFX

SimpleFX It is one of the brokers that offers the most cryptocurrencies to invest, the main advantage being that it has no minimum deposit, and the opening of the account takes only one minute.

You can make deposits through Bitcoin, Litecoin, Skrill, Neteller among many other forms of payment.

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Ethereum Classic can be traded. Visit official site

3- PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a broker that has a large number of CFDs to invest in the main markets in the world: Forex, indices, Cryptocurrencies and more.

One of the great advantages of PrimeXBT is that you can make deposits in cryptocurrencies, among which stand out: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether.

In addition, it has a Copy Trading module, which allows you to generate additional profits. Another of its novelties is that it has its own Utility Token (COV).

In less than a minute you can register and start trading with PrimeXBT. Visit official site

4- Libertex

Libertex It is one of the oldest brokers in the market, with 24 years of experience. A trading account can be opened for as little as $ 10.

The broker is regulated by CySEC.

Deposits can be made by credit card, Skrill, and Neteller.

The main cryptocurrencies can be traded: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Binance. In addition, it has the possibility of investing in various altcoins. Visit official site

5- Plus500 Ltd

Plus500 Ltd is a state-of-the-art broker to invest in CFDs. You can open a trading account with just US $ 100, or the equivalent in local currency.

Plus500 Ltd is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

It does not have the possibility of making deposits with cryptocurrencies, but money can be entered by Skrill, credit card, bank transfer, among other forms of payments.

Different cryptocurrencies can be traded, among which Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, among others, stand out. Visit official site

“The information presented here about Plus500CY Ltd. and its services is merely generic and derived from reliable sources publicly available or received from Plus500CY Ltd. (entity authorized to operate in Spain through the passport regime, reg. 3848)”.

Notice of risk involved: Trading in CFDs, options and futures requires constant monitoring of the position, as they are high-risk investments.

