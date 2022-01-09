Vic Fangio almost ended a lengthy losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Denver Broncos ended up losing.

Entering Week 18, a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had indicated that Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio’s future was in doubt. Fangio has failed to have a winning record in each of his three seasons in Denver. Maybe, just maybe he could win the Broncos over with a huge win over the rival Kansas City Chiefs, who had beaten them in 12-straight games entering Week 18.

Instead, the Broncos lost, 28-24, in a heartbreaker. Fangio did not exactly win everyone over with his decision-making. The most baffling was his decision to kick a field goal on fourth-and-9 late in the fourth quarter, despite trailing 28-21.

That was the last straw not just for Broncos fans, but also for some media members and Twitter users.

The Broncos are lining up for a kick in what has to be the most cowardly display of Vic Fangio’s tenure. – Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 9, 2022

Vic Fangio handed in his resignation letter when he decided to kick the FG. – Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) January 9, 2022

We’ve seen the ceiling with Vic Fangio’s #Broncos. I have zero interest in seeing the floor. – Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) January 9, 2022

Kicking a FG down one TD in the 4th qtr in a meaningless game is all you need to know about Vic Fangio #Broncos – Denver Broncos 365 (@DailyBroncos) January 9, 2022

Vic Fangio is kicking a field goal here? He might as well go pack up his office now – James Rapien (@JamesRapien) January 9, 2022

A parting gift from Vic Fangio with that field goal attempt there. – Kent Swanson (@kent_swanson) January 9, 2022

That’s a “can’t wait to reunite with Jim Harbaugh in Las Vegas” decision from Vic Fangio. – Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) January 9, 2022

Vic Fangio may have kicked away his last chance to save his job when he kicked that field goal. – Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 9, 2022

The decision to kick a field goal came one drive after Denver worked their way all the way downfield, only for running back Melvin Gordon to fumble on a tackle by Melvin Ingram, which was recovered by Nick Bolton for an 86-yard touchdown.

Fangio explained his decision to go for the field goal and bank on their defense to stop the Chiefs offense led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The video comes courtesy of Andrew Mason of DNVR Sports.

Of course, the strategy did not work. The Chiefs had a nine-play drive and effectively killed the clock all the way down to triple zeroes.

Fangio now finishes his third season with a 7-10 record. His highest winning percentage arrived in his first season in Denver, where the team went 7-9 (.438). Overall, Fangio is 19-30 in his three seasons with the Broncos.

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported hours before the game that the team is expected to move on from Fangio after the season and that several sources have told him that Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn could emerge as a top candidate to replace him.

With the last game of the season-ending in a loss, it will remain to be seen what decision the Broncos make in regards to Fangio.