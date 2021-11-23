

Authorities called Stewart the “Obit Bandit” because of his tendency to take advantage of families who went to funerals.

Photo: Ian Forsyth / .

A woman from the Bronx She was sentenced to at least 11 years in prison for robbing homes in New York while family members attended funerals, after looking at the obituaries.

The woman identified as Latonia Stewart, 30, was convicted in October of robbing six homes between 2017 and 2018, and the judge’s sentence was handed down on Monday, Fox 5 reported.

Before the judge’s opinion, Stewart, who was dubbed the “Obit Bandit” by authorities, faced up to 15 years in prison for each count, having the possibility of receiving up to 90 years in prison.

Between December 2017 and May 2018, Stewart robbed the homes of six Westchester County residents in Cortlandt, Greenburgh, Ossining, Rye Brook, Scarsdale and Tarrytown, when it was their turn to attend wakes. I previously checked obituaries online to spot the houses

Among the material goods Stewart stole were jewelry, watches, silverware, and other valuables he collected after using a mallet to break windows or glass doors in houses.

Stewart’s arrest was made on May 1, 2018, by Greenburgh police after she was seen driving away from a home with jewelry in her car and the website with an obituary was found on her phone.

Upon being arrested, the police were able to recover from her car some stolen items and tools with which she committed the crimes, as well as different materials that were found in his home in the Bronx.

“It is absolutely shocking that people mourning the loss of a loved one have been specifically targeted and taken advantage of in such a cruel and egregious way,” stated Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah when Stewart She was arrested.

“I commend the great work of my team, the Greenburgh Police Department and the other law enforcement partners who handled this case, and I hope this verdict brings some comfort to its victims. “Rocah concluded.

