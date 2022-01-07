01/07/2022 at 02:46 CET

NBA: Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks

If there is a date marked in red on the Brooklyn Nets calendar, it is the Milwaukee Bucks visit. After losing 127-104 on the opening day of the NBA, Steve Nash’s pupils are especially looking forward to the reigning NBA champions in a rivalry that is beginning to have quite a swell. The locals will not be as powerful offensively as they showed in their last game, when they reached 129 points without extra time thanks to the return of Kyrie Irving

The most famous vaccine will not be able to play home games this season due to the Covid regulations of the state of New York, but it will be in all the away from home as long as the rules of the game do not change. Thus, Durant and Harden are left alone against some Bucks who were the best team in the NBA in December, but who are presented with two losses in a row. Brooklyn is second in the Eastern Conference for third place from the visitors.

The big change from the start of the season lies in the form of a James Harden who has left behind overweight to become the player that everyone had known in the Houston Rockets. TO [1.66] The local triumph is paid being a more than reasonable fee for all the mentioned arguments and because Kevin Durant is second in the race for the MVP of the season after Stephen Curry.

We go further in our forecast by placing Brooklyn’s victory over Bucks in a range of 1 to 10 points, paying this circumstance by installment [2.60]. In addition, the quota that there will be less than 230 points in the match to [1.88]. Two teams are measured that are very keen and that will defend at a higher level than usual. If you add Irving’s resignation to that, we have made the conservative fee.

The NBA may have a reputation for uninteresting games in the regular season, but we can safely assure that two great roosters meet in a duel that is not just a regular season match. Get ready to see three of the best players in the world in battle at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.