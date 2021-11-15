Anything other than winning the ring will be a failure. With that pressure he faces Brooklyn nets a season that may be a point of no return for the Big Apple franchise after the tremendous gamble they made last year. The dream of the Big 3 has been diluted by everything that happened with Kyrie Irving, while the performance of James Harden remains far from what was expected. But the one that does not fail is Kevin Durant, the player who supported the team last year and the one who continues to do so at the start of the season, with astonishing statistical numbers and involvement. They need a lot more, but in the meantime, some secondary players are joining the party sporadically and one of those who may be more important is Patty mills, which comes from having a great meeting.

That is why all the alarms have gone off when it was revealed that during the game with OKC, the good old Durant suffered discomfort in one shoulder. “I have some pain, but it has not hindered me too much. I will try not to get worse, for the moment I can continue playing to the maximum,” declared a Kevin who has not lost efficiency in his shots due to this physical loss. So much so that it is registering absolutely staggering percentages. The most interesting change in Durant’s game this season is how he is attacking the rim, producing much more than usual in the league stars, in the paint and with long-range shots, being the second player to take the most shots. of that style, only behind DeRozan.

Patty Mills tonight: 29 pts

9-12 3P

+28 +/- He breaks the record for the most threes off the bench in Nets franchise history. pic.twitter.com/9jEwwqkB7k – StatMuse (@statmuse) November 15, 2021

Durant is the second player to take the most mid-range shots, behind only DeRozan.

With Joe Harris touched by a sprain, the “strange element” called upon to provide experience and know-how in the team’s peak moments, Patty mills, begins to show how valid it is for this team. The Australian is not afraid of anything, he gives all his teammates a great rhythm of play and shows an innate ability to score from the outside. His combinations with Durant, putting and taking the ball out of the zone to find spaces for one or the other, can blow up any defensive system, as they did last morning. His next assault will be against the Golden State Warriors, in what will be a real litmus test for Brooklyn nets.