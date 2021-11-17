It can be difficult to accept the huge difference that exists right now between Brooklyn nets and the one who seems his great rival facing the ring, Golden state warriors, but the overwhelming defeat suffered by New Yorkers should be a reason to continue working and building a collective dynamic that eludes them. Talent is good for winning games in the regular season, but not for serious ring aspiration. Well you know Steve Nash, desperate for how his game plan fell apart at the refusal of Kyrie irving to be vaccinated to be able to play, and continues looking for solutions to achieve the level dreamed of and that, as they have already suffered in their own flesh, another team currently has. They talk about it in words collected by ESPN.

James Harden and Kevin Durant analyzed the situation

“We just try to improve every game, that’s our goal now. What we want is to be the best in the playoffs, right now we are not and, possibly, we are not even close to being able to be. I am convinced that we will improve, is a long season and we’re going to work hard, “said James. “We need to find our identity, we are still a very new group and we must find a way to make our virtues shine more. Today’s defeat does not affect us at all because we have lost with a very consolidated group that has known each other for years and plays by heart, “said the escort. Durant took the same line in his arguments. “They have done a great defense, they have players who can chase us all over the field. It has been a great test for us and we will learn from it, I the first, who rushed in several shots,” he declared.

Steve Nash blames Irving for Brooklyn Nets woes

“Right now we are not at the level of Warriors, we have a lot of work to do and we are going to try to improve as a group to overcome our shortcomings between now and the end of the year, but obviously the loss of Kyrie affects us,” says the coach. “The boys are knowing how to accept the situation and their defensive effort is great. Nobody would have believed in us as a good team in defense and we are, but to structure a good attack we need time. We started the season with a plan that fell apart. for Irving’s resignation, so now it’s time to rebuild everything and solve the problems that this has generated for us. Tonight is a good lesson for us, “said the coach.