The barcelonian Victor Garcia Broto arrive at Costa Brava Challenge with the victory in the final of the Alps Tour under his arm and stands three strokes from Frederic lacroix, leader after the first round of Costa Brava Challenge, which was unable to complete due to fog.

The day dawned with a very thick fog in Empordà Golf, so the game could not start according to the scheduled schedule. With a delay of 2 hours and 40 minutes, the players were able to leave at 11 in the morning to the golf course, so only half finished the first round.

One of the most prominent was Víctor García Broto, who turned professional on October 1 when he received the invitation to compete in the Costa Brava Challenge, which he reached after his victory in the final of the Alps Tour held last week in Italy. Today he made five birdies and a bogey for a total of 4 under par.

“I won the final in my second week as a professional, after missing the cut the week before. Between tournament and tournament I found a couple of sensations, the swing flowed better and I started to play more comfortable but the final round was very fought. I actually missed a 3-meter putt to win the tournament and had to go to the play-off. I did not get very nervous, also the other player came out first and went to the water with what changed my whole strategy to play that hole and I won, “said the Catalan.

“Today I played very comfortable, the first holes I played easy without wind and I made three birdies but then it started to blow and it got complicated but I got a good lap. The best thing was hitting the green. I’m very happy with my end of the season, if you tell me at the beginning of the year that I am going to end this way, I don’t believe it. I really want to get to work for next year, “he added and will do so at the hands of Alex Larrazábal, with whom he has training “for three years. He has managed to build me a swing that works for me, is stable, and has taught me to manage the different situations that you encounter throughout the lap,” he concluded

The Frenchman Frederic Lacroix leads the tournament after presenting a card with two eagles on holes 5 and 18, four birdies and a bogey for minus 7. The Frenchman arrived on the Challenge Tour through the Alps Tour where he won the Alps de las Castillas in 2019 , and this year it has achieved two second places and two 4th, so it is in 13th position in the ranking and has already secured the jump to the European Tour.