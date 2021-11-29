Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) walks off the field during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland Browns fans were fed up with quarterback Baker Mayfield’s play against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Cleveland Browns needed to win on Sunday night to really make the race for the AFC North division competitive. Despite the ugliness of the game and the amount of turnovers by the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland lost 16-10.

During and after the game, Browns fans voiced their displeasure for quarterback Baker Mayfield, who had far from the greatest game in Week 12.

I’d be a damn idiot if I renew my @Browns season tickets if @bakermayfield is still the starting QB next season. He stinks so bad disgrace to be a Number 1 pick. How you let Lamar throw 4 picks and still lose the game. Baker you fuking suck … – Salam (@ salammmmm216) November 29, 2021

Get Baker Mayfield off of my team – Go Browns, Hopefully (@GetEmSmit) November 29, 2021

Your starting QB got 10 points on 4 turnovers. I’m sorry. Have we not seen enough of Baker Mayfield #Browns – _Mateomontana_ Variant (@_BookofMatthew_) November 29, 2021

Baker Mayfield plays with more heart than many on any Browns team recently, but it may be time to shut him down for the year. For his health. For team success. Case Keenum may not be the best quarterback out there, but he is a serviceable backup. – 🅰🆁🅼🅲🅷🅰🅸🆁 🅲🅻🅴🆅🅴🅻🅰🅽🅳🅴🆁 (@AClevelander) November 29, 2021

Baker Mayfield Pocket Awareness is the worst I’ve ever seen !!! – Antonio Cooperwood (@DEY_BELIKE_COOP) November 29, 2021

Cleveland had everything working in their favor in Week 12, as Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw four brutal interceptions throughout the contest. The Browns and Mayfield actually had history on their side, as no quarterback has never won a game when throwing four interceptions since 2015. Now, signal callers are 1-37 when throwing that many interceptions in a contest, thanks to Cleveland.

Per @ESPNStatsInfo, since 2015 starting QBs were 0-37 when throwing 4 INTs in a game. Make that 1-37 after Lamar Jackson’s Ravens win 16-10 over the Browns – Ben Fawkes (@ BFawkes22) November 29, 2021

Speaking of the interceptions thrown by Jackson, Mayfield and the Browns offense could only put three points on the board immediately after forcing four turnovers. That came on a 46-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin.

Mayfield is still playing through a left shoulder injury suffered earlier in the season, and it has affected him throughout the season. On Sunday night, Mayfield completed 18-of-37 of his passes for 247 yards and one touchdown, which arrived on a 20-yard pass to tight end David Njoku in the third quarter.

On the year, Mayfield has now recorded 2,413 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 62.2 percent of his passes.

Mayfield and the Browns will use the upcoming bye week to rest up and get ready for their next opponent. Their scheduled foes for Week 14? The Baltimore Ravens once again.