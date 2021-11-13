Nowadays, practically most of the people who decide to travel or have to go to unknown places use a navigation application. Currently, the most popular browsers are Google maps and Waze. Thousands of users use one of these two apps, but could we be sure which one is better?

Google Maps, one of the most used apps for driving

There is no doubt that both Waze and Google Maps have a large number of similar peculiarities, but also contrast in some functions. Google, for example, allows a recognition from name and scope, while Waze takes hold in the loyalty of your drivers to take them quickly and safely to the desired place.

Comparison in navigation

The Waze app is based on minimize time en route and reach the destiny it as fast as possible. Due to this, it does not ask us to alter the route in the middle of a trip, and it automatically shows us directions to avoid obstacles that may be along the way.

A Negative point Waze is that it depends on other users on the road, so if there are no users with the application where we drive, we will not know that the road ahead. A point in favor of the two browsers is that it allows you save maps offline, although Google Maps is much more direct.

Comparison in public and alternative transport

In case we decide to travel by public transport or some other alternative, Waze is not ready to help us. As we are not the ones driving, Waze can never offer us a faster route, avoiding obstacles that may appear along the way. In this case, win the battle Google Maps.

Thus, the Google application even shows us the Schedule of the different public transports that we want to take, it even marks us the minutes or hours how long will it take if we go in bike or walking.

Comparison in data

The two applications require data, but Waze is much more linked, since any changes to the app are based on information sent by a Username. We remind you that in this application drivers can report obstacles that may delay the drivers’ route.

Google Maps is also capable of inform us on situation of the road, of the weather… Despite the fact that it uses another type of data collection, since it is capable of obtaining information in real time from traffic sensors and users.

