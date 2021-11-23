The launch is accompanied by the premiere of the video for the flagship song of the album «Te´ pue bab» with Rauw Alejandro

The urban Puerto Rican artist, Brray, releases his long-awaited debut album ‘Err Bambini’. The release of the new album adds to the premiere in video of the single «Te´Pue Cuidar» with Rauw Alejandro. ‘Err Bambini’ is available on all streaming and digital platforms.

The video of «Te´ Pue Cuidar« with Rauw Alejandro was directed by renowned director Death of Gian who presented the idea inspired by the film starring Adam Sandler, »Uncut Gems«, where both artists were jewelers. The song written by Brray It is inspired by a toxic relationship where you just want to get out.

The album includes 24 songs, 28 producers and 20 guest artists per month of greatest hits such as: Rauw Alejandro, Joyce Santana, Nicky Jam, Rafa Pabön, Akapellah, Ovi, Ñengo, Jory, Juanka «El Problematik», Ñejo, De la Guetto, Zion, Darell, Dalex, Chencho among others.

Brray He has been working on the album for a few years, writing songs and saving them for his debut album, compiling 24 tracks, each of which tells a personal story. On the inspiration behind ‘Err Bambini’ Brray He explained, “The inspiration behind the album is what I wanted to be but it couldn’t be due to injury, which was being a professional baseball player. From my dream of being a professional ballplayer, I went on to hit myself with the music. It is an album where what inspired me was to leave my legacy, I want people to know that I not only do reggaeton, I do all kinds of music. It is a record that does not cease. It has all the colors. Sometimes it is dark and sometimes it is happy. It has my anguish and my happiness. It has a bit of everything and who I am.

The album is full of symbology between them about the transition of the third song, «Orgullo de Casa», which are two songs in one, can be heard when Babe Ruth, whose nickname was El Bambino, pointed out during the World Series that he was going to hit him out of the park and he did. The artist decided to include 24 tracks on Kobe Bryant’s album, Kobe Brray.

The name of the album says it all, it is his most personal body of work where he gives a piece of himself in each song. The artist who was to be a professional baseball player before making musical hits explained: “Everyone close to me doesn’t call me Brray, they call me Bambi or Bambini. I wanted to give my album a personal touch, a part of me and that’s why I called it ‘Err Bambini’, with two r’s for Brray and Bambini which is my nickname.

It also comes from Bambino which has a lot to do with Babe Ruth and Bambi AKA Brray «. In a year full of milestones, VEVO appointed Brray as one of his “Artists to Watch in 2022”. Brray continues to make leaps in his career led by Universal Music Latin and White Lion Records.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=URJLPchso7o