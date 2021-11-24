11/24/2021 at 23:22 CET

On a nightmare night Bruges let themselves be thrashed at home against Leizpig (0-5), without offering the slightest resistance against the Germans in a match in which the Belgians were looking for a draw that would guarantee them access to the Europa League or a victory that would allow them to continue dreaming of the “Champions”.

Witches

Mignolet; Van der Brempt (Mechele, 60 ‘), Hendry, Nsoki (Ricca, 46’), Clinton Mata; Vanaken, Balanta, De Ketelaere (Wesley, 82 ‘); Lang, Dost (Rits, 46 ‘), Sowah (Left, 82’).

RB Leipzig

Martinez; Mukiele, Klostermann (Henrichs, 62 ‘), Gvardiol (Bonnah, 79’), Angeliño; Nkunku, Laimer (Ilaix Moriba, 62 ‘), Kampl, Forsberg; André Silva, Brobbey (Novoa Ramos, 66 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M.12 Nkunku. 0-2 M.17 Frosberg. 0-3 N. 26 André Silva. 0-4 M.46 Forsberg. 0-5 M.93 Nkunku.

Referee

Davide Massa. TA: Lang (63 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at the Jan Breydel Stadion.

But those of Philippe Clement they let themselves be overwhelmed by Leipzig –that also arrived in Belgium weighed down by the covid– so that Manchester City will go to the last 16 in the Champions League as group leader and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will do it as second, while Bruges and Lepzig will still play third place on the last day, which means a ticket to the Europa League.

On the sixth day of Group A of the Champions League, PSG (second, with 8 points) will receive Bruges (bottom, with 4 points) and Manchester City (first, with 12 points) will face Leipzig ( third, with 4 points).

Leizpig took sixteen minutes to deactivate the Belgians, those that needed the French Christopher Nkunku to climb the first to the scoreboard (m.12) after a huge defensive error by the Belgian centrals and the Swede Emil Forsberg to convert a penalty (m.16) Clumsily committed by Bruges’ Ghanaian Kamal Sowah when he failed a punt.

The game already seemed like an insurmountable wall for the Belgians, and then, when Bruges were just beginning to recover from the “shock”, the lace came by the work of the Portuguese André Silva (m.26), who took advantage of a head pass to the left of the Spanish Angeliño to raise the score 3-0.

Still in the first half, with Bruges without having been able to assimilate that in less than half an hour the season had been significantly complicated, a fourth dart arrived that blew out any silver lining in Flemish lands.

Without great difficulties, Forseberg found space for a distant shot that became the fourth German goal. of the night and the second in your private account (m.46 +).

“We are going to play to win. When a match is planned to tie, we only think about defending. Without the intention of scoring against a team with such quality, there are many possibilities of losing,” the Belgian coach had said on the eve of the match.

In the first 45 minutes his players shot once between the three sticks, for seven shots on goal from Leipzig and at half-time, Clement made two changes to try to make his team react: he took out a striker to put in another midfielder (Rits by Dots ) and moved the defense (Ricca for N’Soki).

The Belgians showed a bit more claw in the second half, with a certain role from Charles De Ketelaere.

But the game seemed cursed for Bruges and in a second little showy section, on the edge of the final whistle, Nkunku, who had opened the scoring, closed the win with a fifth goal for Leipzig, who due to quarantines derived from the coronavirus had traveled to Belgium without his coach, Jesse Marsch, nor his captain and goalkeeper, Peter Gulacsi.