The third day of Empordà Challenge has brought a precious duel between Julien Brun and Andrew Wilson. The French and the English left with two strokes of advantage and have been marking short, distributing birdies rhythmically, until both signing a return of 67 strokes for a total of 197, 16 under par. They are followed by the Swede Jens Dantorp, who has uncovered with a great 65.

Borja Virto, who on Friday suffered to pass the cut, has signed the round of the day, 64 strokes, and is with 10 under par, commanding the platoon of Spaniards together with Alfredo Garcia-Heredia.

The duel between Julien Brun, 29 years old, 5th in the Challenge Tour ranking and two victories on the Challenge circuit, and Andrew Wilson, 27 years old, 23 in the ranking and no victories to his credit, has been as exhilarating as the windy day and sunny of the Empordà. The duel also offered an interesting contrast between the speed with which Wilson gets on the ball and hits the shots, and the calm and cadence of Brun’s movements.

After the third car (a Swede and an Irishman with minus 12) and the fourth (two Swedes, a Swiss and an Englishman with minus 11), the first two Spaniards appear. Special merit for the Navarrese Borja Virto, who after overcoming the cut by a single blow, has signed the card of the day, 64 blows, to place minus 10. Same figure as Alfredo García-Heredia, who had an excellent lap up to double bogey from 12.

Virto overcame the cut in extremis on Friday and started at 8:20 a.m., in the first group, when the sun had just risen over the horizon. Blessed by the joy of seeing himself alive this weekend, he has had one of those days when golf can suddenly turn out to be wonderful: 7 birdies, an eagle and two bogeys for a total of 64 strokes.

“I don’t think he played much different than yesterday or the day before yesterday. I just made quite a few putts today. I got a bunker kick for eagle at 8. I think that helped me a lot because there I was still a bit slowed down by two bad bogeys. The serve has given me life, I have continued to play very well, I have made several putts and well, happy, ”he said.

For his part, Alfredo García-Heredia, after two excellent first laps of 66 and 65, has followed in the wake of the lead, with an impeccable game, until hole 12: “He had a very good lap with 3 birdies, he was close to the leaders, but the double bogey of 12 has arrived. When you hit a very bad blow there is nothing to do. I had the exit on the fairway, perfect distance for wood 5, but the blow was bad, no, the following. I was surprised and from then on I had a hard time hitting good shots again. But hey, in the end it is less one, under par, and let’s see if tomorrow I make a good lap and make up the tournament a bit, “he said.

With minus 8 to the total, Catalan appears in the table Emilio Cuartero (69). They are followed with minus 7 by Ángel Hidalgo (67) and Iván Cantero (71). Somewhat further behind are the ilerdense Carlos Pigem with minus 4 (73) and the professional from RCG El Prat Eduard Rousaud with minus 3 (71). With worse sensations, Samuel del Val (74) ended the day at par, and the Catalan Gerard Piris (76) with one more.

This Sunday the last and decisive day of the Empordà Challenge will be played starting at 8.30am in matches of 3 players. The leaders’ party starts at 12.20pm.