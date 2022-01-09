Updated Sunday, 9 January 2022 – 12:13

The Commissioner for the Internal Market thus defends the inclusion of nuclear power among the so-called “green” energies

The Almaraz Nuclear Power Plant (Cceres) Alberto di Lolli THE WORLD European Union The ‘thing’ of the taxonomy: why does Brussels want the nuclear power plant to be green and why does Spain refuse?

The transition to decarbonized energy in the European Union has to include a part of nuclear energy so that the objectives can be met and that implies an investment of half a trillion euros in new atomic reactors by 2050, according to the European Market Commissioner. Interior, Thierry Breton.

That means dedicating about 20 billion euros per year for new generation reactors, that will be added to the 50,000 million necessary between now and 2030 to keep the current nuclear power plants in operation, explains the French commissioner in an interview published this Sunday by Le Journal du Dimanche.

Breton defends with this argument the controversial proposal of the Community Executive to integrate nuclear power into its taxonomy of so-called “green” energies, which is a way of favoring the arrival of capital for this type of project under favorable conditions.

In line with the position of the French president, Emmanuel Macron, who has announced his intention to launch the construction of new reactors to renovate the current park that generates 70% of the country’s electricity, the commissioner acknowledges that he has always supported the inclusion of nuclear power in that taxonomy. The reason is that in his opinion nuclear power “is one of the vectors of the energy transition and that is why it could not be excluded from the taxonomy”.

He adds that at present in the European Union as a whole, nuclear energy contributes 26% of electricity production and that with the transition it is estimated that it will be necessary to double electricity generation in the next 30 years.

Taking into account the transition process underway and the situation of the current nuclear power plant park, he says that experts estimate that the weight of nuclear energy will drop to less than 15% by 2050.

But as electricity needs are going to increase, Breton insists that nuclear energy production will have to be increased, especially considering that some of the older plants will have to close in recent years.

That is why he insists that “Including nuclear power in the taxonomy is crucial to allow the sector to attract all the capital it needs” since it foresees “a race” to attract investments from the various energy sources.

In this regard, he points out that 65,000 million euros per year will be needed for renewable energies and to that, 45,000 million euros per year will have to be added to equip themselves with network infrastructures.

France has been one of the countries that has pushed the most to integrate nuclear power into the European taxonomy of green energy, something that Germany, Austria and Spain, among others, oppose.

Breton recalls that states are sovereign when it comes to choosing which energies they use and the “collective responsibility” is to focus on the means that must be deployed throughout the EU to achieve this. the goal of net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050.

A goal for which – he underlines – nuclear energy has “a fundamental role” to achieve carbon neutrality by mid-century.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more