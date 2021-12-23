12/22/2021 at 7:24 PM CET

Paula Clemente

Spain is about to receive the first injection of European funds Next Generation. The European Commission has approved this Wednesday the transfer of 10 billion euros from this mechanism that the Government had already received at the end of the year. This is the first six-monthly disbursement of this type to come from Brussels, which had already paid Spain 9,000 million euros as an advance to pre-finance the recovery plan that the Pedro Sánchez Government had presented.

“This is very good news that confirms Spain’s leadership in the deployment of the European recovery plan and coincides with the acceleration of the execution of the most important investments and reforms,” ​​celebrated the Prime Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation , Nadia Calviño. “The recovery plan is a unique opportunity for the modernization of our country, to achieve a strong and sustained recovery that puts Spain at the forefront of the new green and digital economy, that improves the social and territorial structure and leads us to a more inclusive growth “, he added.

With this transfer, the European Union It complies with the commitment it acquired with Spain to pay this year 19,000 million of the 70,000 million that the country would have to receive until 2026. This was agreed by both parties in June, when Brussels gave the green light to the Spanish Recovery Plan that depends economically on this package. In fact, this first disbursement was linked to Spain guaranteeing compliance with various reforms that the Government was actually already underway, such as the minimum living income (IM V).

Despite the fact that these 19,000 million are an amount lower than the volume that the Government incorporated into the State Budgets of 2021 on account of this fund, 27,000 million euros, Pedro Sánchez already advanced at the time that the more than 7,000 million difference are an “assumable” amount for the Spanish Treasury.

Next transfers

The disbursement schedule assigned to Spain designed by the European Commission includes two new deliveries in 2022 (12,000 million in June and another 5,000 in December); other two in 2023 (10,000 million in June and another 7,000 in December); a delivery of 8,000 million in June 2024 and two more in 2025 (3,000 million in June and 4,000 in December).

“In the Government we will continue working to fulfill the schedule agreed with the European institutions,” Calviño said this Wednesday. The objective, he added, is that “the plan reaches all citizens, especially thinking of the youngest.”