12/11/2021

On at 08:35 CET

David Page

The European Commission wants to reinforce to the maximum the principle of “the polluter pays & rdquor; And it intends to do it in the most direct way: via taxes. Brussels wants to promote a new structure of green taxes that all EU countries will apply to electricity, natural gas, gasoline and diesel, and also to the fuel used by planes and ships, while expanding the sectors and fields of activity that have to pay for their CO2 emissions to include the residential sector (basically heating) and road and sea transport.

Brussels has designed a new environmental and energy strategy with the aim of reducing the greenhouse emissions the continent in 2030 and reach 2050 with an emissions-neutral economy. Among the measures to achieve this, Brussels proposes an acceleration of the deployment of renewables, a promotion of cleaner modes of transport, greater energy efficiency, and also this new green tax system and this expansion of the markets for CO2 emission rights.

The package of measures called Fit for 55 (“Fit for 55 & rdquor ;, in English) was unveiled in a first batch in July and a second round of initiatives will be unveiled next week. It is a compendium of proposals from the European Commission that from now on must be agreed between all EU countries (unanimously in the case of taxes) and by the European Parliament. So the green tax revolution and the rest of the measures still have several years left to be in force, and the estimates of the community institutions go through having everything in place between 2024 and 2026, although some changes will have transitory periods that can be lengthened up to 10 years.

More polluting, more taxes

The European Commission wants them to be established in all countries iminimum taxes for each of the energies and fuels according to their energy content (measured in gigajoules in an equivalent way for all), which in practice means that the more polluting the higher the taxes. The highest rates are reserved for conventional fossil fuels such as diesel and gasoline, which will need to be matched, and unsustainable biofuels.

At a lower level are natural gas or liquefied gases, as it is understood that they still have to play a transitional role in the process of decarbonization of energy. And to favor electrification, the minimum tax on electricity would remain at the current scales, but de facto increases would be applied for some sources of electricity generation, particularly gas.

In parallel, the objective of Brussels is that tax exemptions or indirect subsidies can no longer be applied to the fossil fuels that leave the rates below the established minimum. The Commission wants to end the tax cuts on diesel, gas or coal that the current directive allows, while ending the possibility of applying exemptions to fossil fuels used in agriculture, intra-community air transport, maritime transport and fishing.

“We have to link energy taxation to the environmental objectives of the European Union. The taxes that are applied to the different energies have to serve to boost some energies and gradually withdraw others & rdquor;, point out sources from the European Commission. “We don’t want to penalize anyone, but we need to send signals to electricity generators, fuel producers, airlines, shipping companies, car manufacturers & mldr; so that their sectors are cleaner and more sustainable. And to send that signal it has to be a price sign& rdquor ;, sentence.

Pay more for CO2

These price signals will also be reinforced by markets of CO2 emission rights, through which companies pay to be able to emit greenhouse gases. On the one hand, these emission rights will become more expensive as the annual reductions in the volume of Rights (from the current 2.4% it would go down to a 4.2% cut each year) and the free allowances currently reserved for some sectors (which would be cut by 10% each year).

On the other hand, a parallel market for CO2 emission rights to include in it the payments to the buildings (singularly, so that they pay for gas and fuel for heating) and road transport (so that the manufacturers of combustion cars pay). The payment of emission rights would be paid by fuel suppliers and vehicle manufacturers, but the cost will end up being passed on to the final consumer.

A difficult reform

Brussels knows that it moves in a difficult terrain. In order to modify taxation, an absolute consensus must be achieved among all the countries of the Union, because the reforms of the Community regulations on taxes require unanimity. That is why the energy tax directive in force continues to be the one approved in 2003, despite the attempt – ultimately unsuccessful – by the European Commission to reform it in 2011. A decade later it tries again and calls on the states member and the Eurocamara to start the negotiation.

“It has to be an ambitious reform and with an eye to long term. If we achieve unanimity now to reform the directive, we cannot know when we will be able to revise it “, underline sources from the European Commission.” It cannot be a reform for three years, but we have to adapt taxes for the Europe of 2040 & rdquor; .