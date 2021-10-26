ALEJANDRA OLCESE

Madrid

Updated Tuesday, October 26, 2021 – 13:10

The European Commission will approve it in November and the member states will have to transpose it within the stipulated period.

The European Economic Commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, together with the Vice President and Minister of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calvio, this Monday in MadridJ.J.GuillenEFE

The European Commission is preparing a directive to be approved in November to transfer to community legislation the agreement of the OECD countries to set a minimum rate of 15% at Corporation tax as of 2023.

This agreement, reached on October 8, will be signed at the end of this week in the G20 leaders summit held in Rome from Friday, which will kick off the Commission to process the directive.

“Next month it will be our duty, of the Commission, to adopt a directive to transpose this agreement into Community legislation and I believe that it will be a very positive step for our citizens because it will be more difficult to go to tax havens and it will be a desirable achievement “; Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for Economics, during his speech this Tuesday in the Congress of Deputies.

Gentiloni has described the agreement within the OECD as “historic”. “It’s very important, it’s a fiscal revolution. Deep crises are the time when necessary reforms must be addressed. We are also going to study new regulations on carbon prices, it is the right time to continue advancing in this regard, “he said.

The objective of the directive will be to fight against tax avoidance and set a minimum rate for multinationals, he specified, but it will also address “the abuse of companies that have a name but not a real activity.” “This is the next step we have to take.”

Review of tax rules

The economic commissioner has taken advantage of his intervention to highlight the need to reform the EU tax rules in order to maintain high levels of public investment for the next few years.

In fact, according to their calculations, the EU will need to jointly invest some 650,000 million euros per year over the next decade to meet digitization and decarbonization targets (the climate transition will account for 520 billion of that sum).

“We have to see how our tax rules can encourage investment. We need rules that are more conducive to growth to do not repeat the mistakes of the last crisis, because the investment fell to zero and it was catastrophic and could be so again, “he lamented.

Gentiloni is in favor of continuing to seek to reduce the public debt but in a “gradual and sustainable” way, with a “realistic path” (the Stability and Growth Pact, now suspended, establishes that the public debt of the member states must converge below the 60% of GDP, something difficult to achieve with current levels of indebtedness).

You are particularly concerned that the level of investment over GDP, which in 2022 will remain at around 3.5%, “well above pre-pandemic levels”, may return to zero after the implementation of the Next Generation EU European funds.

“We can be satisfied if the investment returns to zero? It is impossible. We must be serious about our commitments, we need to address the debate on fiscal rules,” he has settled.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Getafe – Celta de Vigo Girona – Real Zaragoza