12/10/2021

On at 07:49 CET

David Page, Rafa Bernardo

The European Commission is willing to be flexible with deadlines that manages so that the countries have their reforms ready in exchange for millionaire injections of European funds; and singularly, in the case of Spain, this means giving a little more margin to the labour reform. European executive sources ensure that the commitment that the Council of Ministers approves the new labor market regulations before December 31 “it is more of an indicative date than a legal obligation“A relief for the Executive and the social agents now that there are 21 days to the end of 2021 and the negotiations to try to reach an agreement are not going through their best moment. However, the Government maintains -for the moment- their Endeavor for the Official State Gazette (BOE) to collect the new legislation before the start of 2022.

According to community sources, the commitments acquired by the end of this year (which in addition to the labor regulations include the next phase of the pension reform) must be approved and published in the BOE “before requesting the next disbursement of European funds “, that is, the 12,000 million that correspond to Spain, according to the calendar agreed with Brussels, for the first half of 2022. Delaying in the reforms means delaying the request for money, which in turn would delay the approval by the member states and, ultimately, would mean one more arrival late of those resources, although there would be no ulterior consequences. “It’s like a contract: when the conditions are met, we will give the money“They explain from the European Commission, adding that they prefer that the labor reform “is fine, even if it arrives a little late”.

However, the government does not seem willing to use that extra time. This same week, in a rare show of unanimity, the first and second vice presidents agreed to underline that the labor reform will be ready before the end of the year: “in the time that I have been minister I have only given them one deadline: December 31, because it is included in Component 23 [la parte del Plan de Recuperación, Transformación y Resiliencia dedicada al empleo], which we have presented to the European Commission and which requires us to publish in the BOE before December 31 the structural reform of the labor market in our country “, Yolanda Díaz assured this Thursday;” we are working intensely, and I I am confident that we will reach an agreement as soon as possible and that we can therefore have the rules approved before the end of the year, “said Nadia Calviño last Monday in Brussels.

Goal, end of the year

Government sources explain to El Periódico de España that whatever the Commission says, the calendar with which the measures that are being approved are programmed is the one that appears in official documents in which the deadlines are set, which specify that the end of this year is the limit to have the reforms that are now being discussed with the social agents ready, such as collective bargaining or the new mechanisms for temporary regulation of employment. One of these key texts is the so-called Operational Agreement, initialed last month and which opened the door to the arrival of the first 10 billion in European financing. It details all the reforms and investments planned until 2026 and a date is set for each of them.

“If there are committed deadlines, they are respected; and the scenario of lagging behind is not being contemplated“, insist these government sources, who put as examples of promises fulfilled one of Inclusion and another of Work. The first, the recent approval of the Intergenerational Equity Mechanism (MEI), the rise in Social Security contributions for ten years to to prop up the pension system. The commitment made to the social agents was to have it ready by November 15 at the latest, and the date was met, although this meant that the employers were left out of the agreement; the deadline that Europe gave the margin for that The reform was considerably longer: mid-2022. In the case of Labor, Europe had been promised to have the draft of the Employment Law ready before the end of this year, and it was fulfilled in the Council of Ministers last Friday.

What if there is a delay in the reforms?

The process by which the Next Generation EU Funds arrive from Brussels to the Government involves several steps that can take weeks or even months, so any delay in the fulfillment of the promised reforms can suppose a considerable delay on receiving the money. First, the Government has to request delivery when it considers that it has complied with the reforms and investments provided for in the pacts between Spain and Europe; then the European Commission has to verify compliance and, finally, the rest of the European partners have to give the final green light. The only example we have to date is precisely that of the request, by Spain, for the first payment of European funds, for an amount of 10,000 million euros (9,000 million had already been provided last summer as pre-financing) : the request by the Government of Pedro Sánchez was on November 11, the Community Executive gave its “ok” on December 3, and the approval of the Economic and Financial Committee (EFC, for its acronym in English), in which are the representatives of the 27 member states. In any case, the agility of the processing on this occasion is due to the fact that a good part of the reforms committed were already done; it is expected that in later occasions the times are delayed more (The Commission has up to 2 months to give its verdict, and the EFC one more month). According to the planned schedule, Spain will request funds once per semester; the next installment, of 12,000 million, will have to be ordered throughout the first half of 2022.