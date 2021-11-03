Updated on Wednesday, 3 November 2021 – 14:09

It would be the third consecutive year of cuts for this population, of special interest to the Spanish fleet.

The European Commission has proposed this Wednesday to reduce by 18% in 2022 the catches of southern hake, captured in the Cantabrian Sea and between Finisterre and the Gulf of Cdiz, in which it would be the third consecutive year of cuts for this population, of special interest for the Spanish fleet.

This is stated in the proposal of the Community Executive to establish the fishing opportunities for the community fleet next year in the Atlantic Ocean. If confirmed, it will be the third year of cuts for southern hake, which already suffered reductions of 5% in both 2020 and 2021. In addition, the Brussels document also includes cuts for catches of horse mackerel between Finisterre and the Gulf of Cadiz ( -16%), but includes increases with respect to monkfish and rooster of the national fishing ground (5% and 13%, respectively).

On the other hand, the Community Executive asks keep closed for another year (for the sixth consecutive year) the Norway lobster fishing off the Galician coast and that only 1.7 tonnes are allowed to be caught for scientific studies. On the contrary, it proposes to reopen the Cantabrian Norway lobster fishery up to 10 tons, in line with the maximum sustainable yield (MSY).

Similarly, Brussels asks to cut catches of pout and sole in the national fishing ground (10% and 15%, respectively), although it also advocates maintaining the quota of flounder from Iberian waters. The European Commission, however, leaves open the fishing opportunities for four stocks of interest to Spain, waiting for more scientific data on his condition.

This is the case of the anchovy or anchovy from the Bay of Biscay and the Norway lobster caught in the Gulf of Cadiz. In the case of the anchovy or anchovy from the latter area, the quota is already set until June 30, 2022 and They await new scientific reports to fix the fishing opportunities until June 30, 2023.

The negotiations, in December

The proposal of the European Commission for Total Allowable Catch (TAC) for the Atlantic for 2022 now has to be debated and agreed by the Fisheries Ministers of the Twenty-seven at the meeting scheduled for the December 13 and 14, a forum in which they will also have to agree on the possibilities of sin in the Mediterranean.

As a consequence of the United Kingdom’s departure from the bloc, Brussels has only raised the fishing opportunities for next year for the 23 stocks whose management corresponds exclusively to the EU. Therefore, stocks of interest to Spain such as hake from the Bay of Biscay and monkfish, horse mackerel and roosters from the Great Sun, an area off the coast of Ireland, are left out. All these stocks are negotiated bilaterally since Brexit each year with the British authorities, as is the case with other stocks managed jointly with Norway or Iceland, for example.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more