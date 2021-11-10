11/10/2021

On at 16:16 CET

Rafa bernardo

Brussels’ demands to receive European funds include one that motivated, a year ago, one of the most virulent controversies within the coalition government: the need to increase the number of years of the workers’ professional careers that are used to calculate the amount of the pension. This is stated in the Operational Agreement, the document, made public this Wednesday, that the Government and European Commission have just signed and in which the milestones that must be reached to comply with the reforms and investments committed in exchange for the 70,000 million euros are set. of subsidies for the Spanish economy.

The document, to which EL PERIÓDICO DE ESPAÑA, a newspaper belonging to the same communication group as this medium, has been able to access, and which reviews in detail throughout its more than 300 pages all the measures included by the Government in the Recovery Plan, Transformation and Resilience (PRTR), literally says that in order to consider reform 2 of component 30 of the PTRT (“Adaptation to new professional careers of the calculation period for calculating the retirement pension & rdquor;) the Commission demands” the entry in force of the legislation for the adjustment of the calculation period, lengthening the computation period for the calculation of the retirement pension & rdquor ;.

Controversy Iglesias-Escrivá

The calculation period to calculate a worker’s pension, which was the last 15 years of his working career until the last decade, was already lengthened as a result of the 2011 pension reform, which established its progressive increase until reaching 25 years in 2022 (in 2021, the calculation period is 24 years). At the end of last year, a proposal by the Minister of Inclusion to further increase that period, from 25 to 35 years (a proposal that José Luis Escrivá always rejected having formulated, although he did present it within the Government), generated an acrid exchange of reproaches between Escrivá and the then vice-president Pablo Iglesias, including a radio interview in which the head of pensions harshly charged those who make “confrontational narratives” (a clear, though not explicit, mention of his cabinet mate).

Finally, the PRTR that the Government sent to Brussels did not include a proposal to increase the calculation period (something that Iglesias celebrated as a victory), but it did include point in that direction: In Component 30, which is the part of the Government plan dedicated to pensions, it is said that this measure “increases the contributory nature of the system”, and a possible adoption is justified on the grounds that this measure would seek to reinforce “progressivity and contributory nature of the system, making the retirement pension more reflective of the worker’s working life “.

Now, the Operational Agreement emphasizes that this rise has to happen, yes or yes: in fact, it sets a calendar by which the draft bill will have to be approved by the Council of Ministers before June 30 of next year, and the norm will have to be launched before the end of 2022.