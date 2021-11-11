11/11/2021 at 11:08 CET

Silvia Martinez

The growth of the Spanish economy it will continue to be strong but much lower than expected just three months ago. The European Comission joins other organizations such as the International Monetary Fund, the Airef or the Bank of Spain and cools the macroeconomic projections of the Government of Pedro Sánchez although with the more pronounced hack of all. Brussels estimates that the growth of the Spanish Gross Domestic Product will be 4.6% this year and 5.5% in 2022, almost two points less than what the Spanish Executive projects for this year (6.5%) and point and a half (7%) next.

The estimate is also very lower than expected by the team of Ursula von der Leyen just three months ago. Then Brussels revised growth upwards, predicting an advance this year of 6.2% and 6.3% next, which is now cutting back. Despite the new numbers, the Commission estimates that since the lifting of the state of emergency in mid-May, backed by a successful vaccination campaign, “the Spanish economy has entered a steady recovery & rdquor; with a service sector -including leisure and tourism- that are supporting this rebound. Job creation has also accelerated in recent months while confidence indicators remain high for both manufacturing and services.

This diagnosis leads the European Commission to believe that growth will continue to be strong, driven mainly by private consumption. “After the rebound in the second half of 2021, the Spanish economy will continue to grow in 2022 and will close the gap with its pre-pandemic level for the first quarter of 2023 & rdquor ;, points out the new Commission analysis that points to the recovery and resilience plan – which will allow Spain to access up to 140,000 million euros in the coming years – as one of the engines of this economic reactivation that will stimulate public and private investment.

Risks on the horizon

In fact, “economic activity is expected to continue expanding in 2023 & rdquor ;, still driven by spending and reforms financed by the recovery plan, although quarterly growth rates will tend to moderate. This scenario will cause Spanish GDP to grow 4.4% in 2023. An estimate that is not without risks, particularly derived from the covid pandemic19. “Although the uncertainty has decreased significantly thanks to the control of the health situation at the national level, there are still several risks to the outlook. The persistence or resurgence of the pandemic in other countries could influence economic growth, in particular delaying a full recovery in the tourism sector & rdquor ;, warns the Commission.

Other risks on the horizon refer to bottlenecks in supply, energy and transport prices that could delay the recovery in the short term while labor market mismatches could affect the implementation of green and digital investments related to the recovery plan. In any case, the document also recognizes that the implementation of the key reforms of the recovery plan – it does not explicitly mention pensions or labor – could also have a strong impact on the rebound.

Record inflation

Regarding the evolution of inflation, and despite the measures adopted by the government, Brussels predicts that it will remain at record levels until the second quarter of next year with an indexation of pensions that will increase the pressure on core inflation. As in previous forecasts, the commissioner’s team Paolo Gentiloni positively values ​​employment protection programs such as ERTEs that have helped mitigate “job destruction during the initial stages of the COVID crisis19 and have paved the way for a rapid recovery in the job market & rdquor ;.

The figures, according to the analysis, speak for themselves. “Both the number of workers and the unemployment rate have roughly recovered to their pre-pandemic levels, although around 200,000 employees are still subject to ERTE (1% of total employment) & rdquor ;, they point out. Brussels notes that the Spanish Government plans to replace the current extraordinary scheme with a new one of a structural nature, focused above all on the reconversion and improvement of workers’ skills. All this will lead Spain to reduce its unemployment levels to 15.2% in 2021, 14.3% in 2022 and 13.9% in 2023.

Regarding the deficit and debtAlthough the rules of the stability and growth pact will remain frozen next year and will not be reactivated until 2023, the Commission is confident that Spain will continue to approach the maximum thresholds established in the rules. After reaching a budget hole of 11% in 2020, Brussels predicts that the deficit will be reduced to 8.1% this year and 5% in 2022. Debt, on the other hand, will increase to 120.6% this year and it is expected that begin to redirect the next one to close with 118.2% and 116.9% in 2023.