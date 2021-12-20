VCTOR MARTNEZ

“We are aware of the intense discussions with the social agents and we hope to see the result of this process”, warns the Economic Commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, during his participation in the Green and Digital Europe event organized by El Mundo in Madrid.

The European Commission breaks into the decisive week of the labor reform to remind the Government that the agreement with the social agents has to be “consistent” with what was promised to Brussels in exchange for receiving the rain of European funds with which to promote the economic recovery and transform the productive system. Basically: improving the flexibility of the rigid Spanish labor market by promoting worker mobility and curbing the widespread use of temporary contracts by companies.

This wake-up call has been signed by the Economic Commissioner, Paolo Gentiloni, and it arrives in full negotiations between the Ministry of Labor, unions and employers to reach a reform agreement before the end of the year. But not just any pact is valid. “We are aware of the intense discussions with the social agents and we hope to see the result of this process. The Commission will evaluate the consistency of the legislation introduced in this reform with the commitments acquired by Spain before the European Union,” said the senior European official. during their participation in the act Green and Digital Europe organized by El Mundo in Madrid.

Gentiloni went even further in warning that the labor reform will only achieve its objective if it achieves “the correct balance between security and flexibility”, satisfying the expectations of both the unions, who want to reinforce the coverage of employees with respect to the Bez reform. of the year 2012, as of the companies that ask for a certain margin to be able to adjust their templates to the new post-Covid reality.

The truth is that the different parties seated at the negotiating table are already much more optimistic about the possibility of reaching an agreement in the coming days, although they are trying to relieve pressure from both Brussels and the Government itself, which does not contemplate any other option than lest the text be approved next week by the Minister council.

Along these lines, the CEOE president, Antonio Garamendi, has indicated this morning that if there is consensus, the fringes could be closed throughout the month of January. “We are working, we have the tables open, there are hours left, days remain, progress is being made, but today, at this moment, the table is also gathered and I would not like to advance anything, progress continues,” he said during his participation in an act this Monday in Bilbao.

The CCOO secretary general, Unai Sordo, agrees with the message of optimism, who assures that “the chances of a tripartite agreement are better now than a week ago.” “In the last few days, in the last days, there have been advances in the negotiations that make it possible that, throughout this week, we are going to solve them,” said Sordo in an interview on Channel 24 Horas, collected by Europe Press.

