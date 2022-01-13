01/13/2022 at 17:12 CET

Silvia Martinez

The european commission has decided veto the merger between the two great South Korean shipyards Daewoo and Hyundai concluding that the proposed concentration operation would create a company that would have a dominant position in the market, which would reduce competition in the world market for the construction of large liquefied natural gas carriers (LNG) for which there is a significant demand. As highlighted by the vice president and head of competition, Margrethe Vestager, the two protagonists have not presented any Corrective measure and given that the operation would have caused “a reduction in the number of suppliers and an increase in the prices of large LNG vessels, we have banned it & rdquor ;, he has announced.

It is not usual for Community competition services to choose to prevent such an operation. In the last decade, according to the European Commission, they have only blocked a dozen -including this Thursday- while they have authorized 3,000 concentrations This shows, according to Vestager, that in most cases they find solutions to preserve competition. But if the two Korean shipyards had been allowed to merge, the resulting company would have been in a dominant position, with a market share of more than 60% in a vital segment in which very few shipyards operate worldwide, such as construction of large and sophisticated ships, capable of transporting 145,000 cubic meters of liquefied gas – the equivalent of 70 Olympic swimming pools – at temperatures of 162 degrees below zero. “Only a handful of builders would have been left with a limited ability to compete with the new company & rdquor;” Vestager has warned.

A market of 40,000 million

According to their figures, in the last five years the world market for the construction of large liquefied gas carriers amounted to 40,000 million euros and European customers account for 50% of all orders. “With the demand for LNG growing around the world it is crucial that the builders market remains dynamic, delivering quality ships at competitive prices & rdquor ;, justified Vestager who has also pointed to the energy situation in the EU, the need to maintain a diversified supply and the fact that a quarter of all energy consumption in the EU corresponds to natural gas, including liquefied gas.

Brussels, as explained by the Danish, launched its investigation in November 2019 although it was forced to suspend it on several occasions due to the lack of cooperation of the companies that did not send the required information on time. Still they were able to continue with comments also from competitors and customers. “All the evidence gathered in our in-depth investigation led us to conclude that the merger would significantly reduce competition in the market for large liquefied gas vessels.