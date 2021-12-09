PABLO R. SUANZES

Updated Thursday, December 9, 2021 – 11:52

The Commission believes that there are 4.1 million false self-employed workers and proposes that when delivery men meet a series of criteria, they are considered employees by default and the burden of proof falls on the platform to demonstrate that there is no employment relationship.

The European Commission wants to set a series of objective criteria to try to elucidate if the riders, distributors linked to some of the most used digital platforms or apps in the continent, are autonomous or, as many of them consider, employed workers without the legal status and the conditions that could be demanded depending on what they do every day. Brussels estimates that there are more than five million false self-employed without the rights they deserve and tries to resolve the dispute at the continental level, after more than 100 court rulings. But it is not a simple debate, it will not be resolved with the initiatives announced today and, in the best of cases, it will take months, if not years, for the ideas to materialize.

In the last few years the courts of the 27 have ruled dozens and dozens of times, and there are hundreds of pending sentences, establishing that some delivery men or drivers were actually employees and that the companies that hired their services were not mere digital mediators. The verdicts have gone in all directions, from cuts that thought Uber drivers were or should be direct employees in London to the defeat of Deliverro riders in Belgium, who this week received a no to the same demands. That is why the Commission, whose competences in the matter are not direct in all aspects, wants to play a trick. But it does so assuming that in many things national governments will have the last word.

Brussels today proposes a communication, guidelines and a proposal for a Directive. In the EU, the European Commission has the legislative initiative, but any idea must go through the European Parliament and the Council (governments, represented by ministers), who negotiate, polish or even completely rewrite the original idea. Hence, a long process is now being opened whose result is unknown, and more so on issues that fully affect labor laws, and economic and digital worldviews, so different.

In a simplified and summarized way, the Commission suggests that if riders or drivers or workers in the sector of digital platforms meet at least two conditions of an established series, they are considered employees of the company, and not autonomous. And therefore, They must not only be recognized with the status but with all the rights that accompany them, from a minimum wage (if applicable) to the protection of collective agreements, limited hours, health coverage, medical leave, protection against work accidents and contributions for pensions.

For example, if the application determines the level of compensation or sets maximum limits; whether the platform monitors job performance through electronic means; if it is restricted in any way, especially algorithms, the freedom to choose work hours or periods of absence, accept or reject tasks or use subcontractors or substitutes. Likewise, the EU points to the fact whether the company establishes the obligation to wear a uniform or restricts the possibility of creating a customer base or carrying out work for third parties. If a distributed is recognized in at least two categories, it should be considered an employee by default, if this legislative initiative goes ahead. And it will be the company that must demonstrate that there is no employment relationship.

The starting point is that there are very many who are, clearly, false autonomous, but not all. And the goal is to differentiate them as precisely as possible. Technicians calculate that 90% of the 28 million workers associated with these platforms are self-employed, but that at least 5.5 million are not well classified and with the new framework between 1.7 and 4.1 million would be considered workers by employed . The vast majority, however, more than 22 million would actually be what their contracts say, whether self-employed or employed.

The Commission suggests that if these criteria are met are considered employees, and that it corresponds to the platforms and companies to dispute the decision, but the burden of proof rests on who must prove that there is no employment relationship, not the other way around, as has been attempted until now in the courts. “The criteria will provide legal certainty, reduce litigation costs and facilitate business planning,” says the initiative. “With more and more jobs created by digital labor platforms, we must guarantee decent working conditions for all those who derive their income from such employment. Our proposed Directive will help bogus freelancers who work for platforms to correctly determine their status. and enjoy all the social rights that come with it. Authentic freelancers on platforms will be protected by greater legal certainty about their status and there will be new safeguards against the pitfalls of algorithmic management. This is an important step towards a more digital economy. social “, estimates Vice President Margrethe Vestager, Head of Competition.

So far few member states (Spain has done so recently) have directly addressed the issue, despite the fact that Brussels has recorded more than 100 court judgments and 15 administrative decisions in specific cases. And even when governments have acted, it has almost always been in a very specific way, for very specific sectors. There are more than 500 digital platforms providing services, from food delivery to transport to errands, across the EU. Some are large multinationals and others are small local start-ups, but the EU estimates that revenues exceed 20 billion annually. There are 28 million citizens who work in some way through these digital platforms, but by 2025 there could be 43 million, estimates the Commission. Of these, however, 55% earn less than the minimum wage and spend an average of almost 9 hours a week on unpaid tasks related to their employment, compared to 12.6 hours that they do.

Control the algorithm

Another of the main objectives of today’s legislative proposal is increase the transparency of algorithms. The Commission wants all people who perform work through these platforms to have the right to be informed about the details of the monitoring and decision-making systems that affect their working conditions. Until now the delivery men complain about secrecy and lack of clarity. If the Directive goes ahead, it will require that workers, autonomous or not, receive clear information on how they are being monitored and evaluated, including by customers. They will also receive information on the elements that drive or support key decisions, such as homework assignments, fee and bonus proposals.

The Directive would force workers’ representatives and labor authorities to also have access to such information. Likewise, digital labor platforms may not collect or process any personal data that is not directly related to the work performed. Nor will they be allowed to collect data as long as the person is not logged into the application. In addition, among the rights recognized to each distributed or driver would be to be able to challenge automated decisions that affect their working conditions, being mandatory that workers have access to a human contact to discuss decisions that significantly impact them. If you are asked to review your decision, the platform must respond within one week. In case the decision violates the rights of the person, the digital labor platform must correct the decision or provide compensation, says today’s proposal.

