Brutal fan art of Dragon Ball Super recreates in anime the encounter between Black Frieza with Goku and Vegeta

Granola’s arc in Dragon Ball Super ended in a brutal way. In a totally surprising appearance, the Emperor of the Universe arrived to exterminate Gas, display an impressive transformation called Black Frieza, and also defeat Goku and Vegeta with a single blow.

In the manga cartoons, the villain himself explains that after undergoing arduous training in a time room on an unknown planet in Universe 7, the world conqueror managed to reach this impressive level of fighting.

It is a transformation with which Frieza surpasses what has been achieved with the Golden Frieza. It’s simply a further evolution of the villain that now has black features on his shell, instead of the old purple color that characterized him in Dragon Ball Z.

Unfortunately we have to wait to find out what its outcome will be, since this occurred at the end of the Granola saga and the continuation of the adventures did not address this situation. The Dragon Ball Super manga continued to develop the events we saw in Super Hero.

This is what Black Frieza would look like in anime

There are also no official anime announcements. However, as waiting or patience is not a virtue of the Dragon Ball fan, a follower of the series named Ronan Roque made this brutal animated scene, with amazing colors and dubbed in English.

Ronan Roque, according to review 3D Games, posted the scene on his YouTube channel. The video accumulates 28 thousand views in just seven days of being published. The fan art respects every detail of what we have already seen in the manga, so the final result is simply brutal.