It is unquestionable that Covid-19 continues to remain in force a few months after the end of 2021. A few weeks ago Ed Sheeran He had tested positive for Covid-19 days before releasing his fifth record project, and now this virus that continues to plague the world has once again harmed an artist clearly known in the music industry.

Bryan adams has lived a great chasm against the coronavirus as far as this year is concerned, mainly because this is the second time he has tested positive for the disease. The 62-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter again was diagnosed with Covid-19 through a test when he landed at Milan Malpensa airport, Italy, to attend the presentation of the Pirelli calendar, a ceremony where Adams would display his photographs.

After testing positive for Covid-19 for the second time, Bryan Adams used his Instagram account to share the news with all his followers.

“Here I am. I have just arrived in Milan and have tested positive for Covid for the second time in a month. So I’m going to the hospital. Thanks for your support” Bryan adams

As mentioned above, this is the second time that the rocker has tested positive for Covid-19. Bryan adams was diagnosed last October 30 to the coronavirus and had to cancel his performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony after testing positive.

In the images shared by the artist on his Instagram account, it is not possible to appreciate a great deteriorated appearance with respect to his health; However, Bryan Adams revealed to Billboard that he was already vaccinated with the double dose and in his first contagion did not have any symptoms.

Likewise, the composer thanked his fans for all the messages of support he has received after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and everything seems to indicate that he continues to recover during his stay in Milan.

“The second day in Milan and my thanks to all the kind nurses and doctors who have been treating me,” added Bryan Adams in a new post on his Instagram account while he was receiving medical attention.

On the other hand, the guitarist shared a video in his same image carousel when he received the injection to continue with his treatment. “The injection they are giving me is against thrombosis, it is a precaution until it tests negative,” he said.

