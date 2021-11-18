11/17/2021 at 21:02 CET

.

The Peruvian footballers of Cantolao Yuriel Celi and Bryan Reyna, former Mallorca player, were arrested by the National Police of Peru for alleged possession of drugs and a firearm.

According to the police report broadcast by the television program ‘Magaly La Firme’, Celi and Reyna were arrested in a control carried out by police officers to the car in which both players were traveling through the streets of Callao, the port city bordering Lima.

Inside the vehicle, which Celi was driving, a Czech-made pistol was found whose serial number had been erased and which was loaded with twelve rounds.

The Police report also indicates that drug was found inside the car, although the part of the document presented on television does not indicate what type or how much.

The search of the vehicle was practiced after the agents detected a nervous attitude on the part of Reyna, who was riding in the back seat.

Celi, who is 19 years old and plays as a midfielder, is one of the greatest promises in Peruvian football. He excelled in the 2019 U-17 South American Championship and the 2020 Pre-Olympic.

Despite his young age, this made him already on the radar of the Peruvian senior team, to the point that he was called by the coach, Ricardo Gareca, along with other young players to perform a series of preparatory training in 2020 for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Reyna, 23-year-old midfielder, He ended up at Cantolao at the beginning of this year after having rescinded his contract at Mallorca for having skipped the curfew decreed during the health emergency of COVID-19 and having remained arrested several hours.

The two players were on vacation after the conclusion of the regular season of the Peruvian league in early November, in which Celi played 18 games and scored 2 goals, while Reyna played 21 games and scored three goals.

Reyna wore the shirt of the Mallorca during the passage of the vermilion team through the Second Division B, in the 2017-2018 season, and then he played in the same category with Toledo, Alcoyano, Barakaldo and Las Rozas, before rejoining the subsidiary of the Mallorcan team.