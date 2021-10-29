Bryce harper has been recognized with the “Players Choice Award”To the Outstanding Player of the National League by his own fellow players.

For those who do not know, the “Players Choice Award” is a recognition that is given thanks to the votes of the players themselves. In other words, it is a players award for the players.

So for many it has a special nuance, because it goes beyond vanity and speaks more of the respect and affection of their colleagues … something that in an industry as competitive as the Major Leagues then usually is a precious commodity.

With that explained, here is the complete list of this year’s Players Choice Award winners:

Player of the Year / Shohei Ohtani Marvin Miller Award / Marcus Siemen Curt Flood Award / Mark Bellanger Outstanding Player of the Year LN / Bryce Harper Outstanding Player of the Year LA / Shohei Ohtani Outstanding Pitcher of the Year LN / Max Scherzer Outstanding Pitccher of the Year LA / Robbie Ray Outstanding Rookie of the Year LN / Jonathan India Outstanding Rookie of the Year LA / Ryan Mountcastle Comeback of the Year LN / Buster Posey Comeback of the Year LA / Trey Mancini

. @ MLBPA and @MLBPlayersInc announce Shohei Ohtani and Marcus Semien win top honors in the 2021 Players Choice Awards Presented by @MLBTheShow pic.twitter.com/tLFtD9CmYK – MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) October 28, 2021

And nothing, of all these our favorite case, hence the note, is that of Bryce harper with a season of MVP and that, according to many, perhaps it has returned him to the level of his best years.

The funny thing is, Bryce has never been precisely popular with his teammates. Perhaps a little distrustful of his perfect hair from his controversial statements of his signing for money with the Phillies and, perhaps, even envious of his talent.

And it has not been so popular that in the not too distant 2019 Harper received an unofficial “recognition” as the most “overrated player in MLB. At that time, nothing was known about the players who had chosen him, but a lot was said about how unanimous that “sensation” was in the industry.

But it seems that time has passed and a little more maturity, Harper has managed to win the respect of all, to become the Most Outstanding Player in the National League thanks to the vote of his own teammates.

Good for Harper!