K-pop superstars BTS have raised $ 3.6 million and generated millions of tweets over four years of teaming up with UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund, to help combat violence, abuse and harassment while promoting self-esteem among youth, the agency announced Wednesday.

The “Love Myself” campaign distributed its message through hashtags on social networks, merchandise, the band’s “Love Yourself” tour from 2018-2019 as well as a 2019 video for the agency in the inviting people to “choose goodness.” The slogan of “Love Myself” was also included in airships that flew over the cities of the musicians in 2017.

UNICEF had booths at BTS concerts, and the band members just filmed a music video at UN headquarters and gave a speech at the General Assembly, the annual gathering of world leaders last month.

Photo: ap

Last year when the coronavirus pandemic forced the assembly to be almost completely virtualized, BTS members spoke via video about how they have dealt with the isolation and frustration that the pandemic closures have generated.

BTS said in a statement regarding Wednesday’s announcement that the band started the “Love Myself” campaign to improve the lives of young people, but that they themselves have strived to live by following it.

We started ‘Love Myself’ with the intention of reaching out to young people and helping to improve their lives and their rights, ”said the BTS members. “During the process, we too had a hard time loving ourselves and grew as a team and as individuals. We hope that many young people felt that the love they received can become the strength that allows them to love themselves. “

The campaign has helped the 76-year-old UN cultivate a younger image and capture the gaze outside its usual circles and among BTS fans known as “ARMY”.

The video for “Permission to Dance” filmed by BTS at the UN headquarters and released last month, has more than 27 million views on the UN YouTube channel. UNICEF said the “Love Myself” campaign has generated nearly 5 million tweets and more than 50 million likes, responses and comments.

“The revolutionary way that BTS has helped inspire a positive message among its fans is simply unmatched; it is priceless, ”UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said in a statement.

The money raised by the campaign will go to UNICEF initiatives against violence.

BTS said they hope to keep the campaign running to help “all people find love and happiness.”

Source: Excelsior