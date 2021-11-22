Bts triumphed in the American Music Awards 2021. Despite not being the most nominated of the night, the group won the highest award in the category of Artist of the Year, ousting Taylor Swift.

It also obtained Best Duo or Group and, of course, it started the applause and ovations of those present thanks to the live performance of the song “Butter”, which also won in the category of Best Pop Song and “My Universe”, in collaboration with Coldplay .

For the first time, together on stage, the British group and the South Koreans joined their talents on stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, this Sunday night; his video released at the end of September already exceeds 114 million views in Youtube.

“It is an honor for us to be on this stage with incredible artists. Four years ago we had our first television break at these AMAS, we were very nervous, but it has been an incredible journey since then. No one would have thought that we would make it to this award, except our Army (their fan club).

“Seven boys from Korea, united by the love of music, we received love and support from fans around the world. This is a miracle, seriously We never believed that we would go this farKim Nam-joon (RM) stated upon receiving the award.

Mexico was also present at the award ceremony thanks to the face of Julieta Venegas projected on a screen during the song “I’m sorry BB: /”, in collaboration with Tainy and Bad bunny, the latter winner for Latin Artist and Best Latin Album for El Último Tour del Mundo.

Becky GFor her part, she was the winner of the Best Latin Female Artist award and, during her speech, she thanked her for having Mexican roots; dedicated his award to minorities.

The night started with all the energy thanks to the song “Smokin out the Window”, from the Silk Sonic concept, made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak.

Olivia rodrigo, who was the most nominated of the night, with seven mentions, but only won a New Artist of the Year award, sang “Traitor”.

Jennifer Lopez dazzled with “On my way”; For her part, through the song “Girls like us”, Zoe Wees called for understanding and tolerance.

Besides hostess, Cardi B it was also a winner in the category of Best Hip Hop Song for “Up”; During the three hours of the show, the actress also wore more than a dozen outfits.

The show included different generations. An example of this was “the Boston (musical) battle” that took place between the eighties groups New Kids On The Block who performed “You got it (the right stuff)”, “Step by step” and “Hangin ‘tough” and New Edition, with songs like “Candy Girl”, “Mr. telephone man “,” Is this the end “, among others.

With the song “Body”, Megan Thee Stallion was the winner for Best Trend Song, while Taylor Swift won Best Pop Album for “Evermore”; neither of them attended.

In the rock genre, Machine Gun Kelly was recognized as the best artist.

“They say that rock is dead, but it seems quite alive to me,” he said with the award in hand.

The Weeknd, who was nominated for six categories, only got Favorite Male R&B Artist.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Artist of the Year: BTS

Breakout Artist of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo

Collaboration of the Year: Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Best Music Video: Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Top Male Pop Artist: Ed Sheeran

Top Female Pop Artist: Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo or Group: BTS

Best Pop Album: Taylor Swift “Evermore”

Best Pop Song: BTS “Butter”

Top Male Country Artist: Luke Bryan

Top Female Country Artist: Carrie Underwood

Best Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay

Best Country Album: Gabby Barrett “Goldmine”

Best Country Song: Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”

Top Male HipHop Artist: Drake

Top Female HipHop Artist: Megan Thee Stallion

Best HipHop Album: Megan Thee Stallion “Good News”

Favorite Hip-Hop Song: Cardi B “Up”

Top Male R&B Artist: The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist: Doja Cat

Best R&B Album: Doja Cat “Planet Her”

Best R&B Song: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open”

Best Latin Male Artist: Bad Bunny

Best Latin Female Artist: Becky G

Best Latin Duo or Group: Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga

Favorite Latin Album: Bad Bunny “The Last World Tour”

Best Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly

Best “Inspirational” Artist: Carrie Underwood

Top Gospel Artist: Kanye West

Top Dance / Electronic Artist: Marshmello