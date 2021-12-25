After the members of BTS announced their retirement from the stage indefinitely to take an extended period of rest and focus on themselves, the Army has received another bad news, as the label of the K-pop band, Big Hit Music confirmed that Suga -one of the seven members of the group- tested positive for covid-19, which is why he is isolated.

The positive result was known this Thursday on Christmas Eve and after Suga, whose real name is Min Yoon-gi, underwent a PCR test as soon as he landed in South Korea from a flight from the United States.

What is the health status of Suga, from BTS, after testing positive for covid-19

In the statement issued by the company that manages the career of BTS, he pointed out that so far the singer has not presented any symptoms associated with covid-19; besides that he has not had contact with other members of the band.

“Suga received the second dose of the covid-19 vaccine at the end of August and has no symptoms to this day. At the moment, self-care is being administered at home in accordance with the regulations of the health authorities, ”said Big Hit.

Despite his contagion, the singer shared a photo 24 hours ago through his Instagram account where he is seen resting on a bed. Without mentioning anything about his health, Suga accompanied the post with the following text: “He had very long hair.”

Suga, 28, had “tested negative in the PCR test he underwent before traveling from the United States and began his quarantine (currently mandatory for anyone entering South Korea) after undergoing the PCR test upon his return to South Korea. Korea ”, explains the note.

BTS triumphs in the US; This was 2021 for the band.The group made up of RM, Jimin, V, Suga, Jin, J-Hope and Jungkook offered four concerts in Los Angeles at the end of November, in which they were their first performances with an audience since the end of 2019 .

BTS also announced a face-to-face concert in Seoul for next March, in which it would be their first performance in their country in more than two years, provided that the pandemic allows it.

In November the band gave four concerts in the United States, where they also received the artist of the year award at this year’s American Music Awards (AMA).

After the gala and the recitals, four of its members (RM, V and J-hope, in addition to Suga) decided to stay a few more weeks in the North American country.

