EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown # 81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on against the New York Jets during the game at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa / .)

It’s been quite a week for the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wide receiver Antonio Brown has been officially released by the team.

Including his work on special teams earlier in his career, wide receiver Antonio Brown has scored 88 touchdowns in 146 regular-season contests. So no one should have been surprised to find out he was in the end zone last Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battled the New York Jets.

Of course, there was as much action going when it came to the sidelines for the team as there was on the field. And Brown’s sideline issues with head coach Bruce Arians ultimately resulted in the troubled performer taking off his shoulder pads, tossing them and leaving MetLife Stadium by dancing through the end zone and into the tunnel.

After the game, Arians addressed the matter when asked and proclaimed that Brown was “no longer a Buc.”

Over the last few days, there’s been plenty of confusion as to whether the seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro was actually still a member of the team. After Brown released a statement through his lawyer that accused the team of forcing him to play through an injury, the Buccaneers responded to the allegations and officially released Brown.

Buccaneers release Antonio Brown

Brown carved out quite the career as a sixth-round draft choice in 2010 by the Pittsburgh Steelers. He totaled 837 receptions for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns in nine years with the franchise. Then it began to come apart. He was dealt to the Raiders in 2019 but never played for the team.

The club parted ways with Brown and he wound up with Tom Brady and the Patriots. I have played only one game and was released. He resurfaced with the Bucs in 2020 and wound up catching a TD pass in Super Bowl LV. For various reasons he was limited to seven games with Tampa this year. And now he is officially no longer with the club.

So ends the latest chapter in what has turned out to be one of the most troubling stories in the National Football League in recent years. Antonio Brown was once regarded as arguably the premier player at his position. And even though he’s had his distressing moments the last few years, the on-the-field resume remains impressive. But exactly how much damage has been done to his reputation and legacy is a topic for down the road.

