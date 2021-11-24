It is no secret to anyone that a bet that thousands of filmmakers have entered is the already well-known narcoseries, since they have been a success for the entertainment world.

Several TV networks have opted to bring to the small screen the lives of great drug traffickers such as Pablo Escobar, “El Chapo” Guzmán and many more who have been led to television success.

But recently a term has come to light and it is that of the “buchonas” and it arose from the arrest of one of its greatest exponents, and it is Emma Coronel, the Mexican who has been census in the United States for drug trafficking .

The wife of “El Chapo” is detained in the United States. Photo: IG / therealemmacoronel

What are the Buchonas?

It is about those women known for being wives, lovers or companions of members of the narco who like to show off luxuries and extravagant outfits.

In northern Mexico, the term “buchonas” refers to people whose crop swells, but it is used in states such as Tamaulipas, Jalisco, Baja California and Sinaloa to refer to women who are part of an organization .

It’s about those drug traffickers’ women. Photo: Twitter

According to the characteristics of the buchonas, they are women with extravagant bodies, mostly thanks to plastic surgeries, in addition to having elaborate makeup, wearing exclusive brand clothing and having lush nails and long hair.

These women are characterized by having high interaction in their respective social networks where they show off their luxuries and lifestyles full of jewels, luxury vehicles, and even weapons.

It should be noted that the term with which the wife of drug trafficking members is known is not new, since several women have appeared throughout TV who exemplify it 100%.

Saga “Without breasts there is no paradise”

The famous Colombian series on Telemundo is a clear example of what a buchona looks like, as it tells the story of young women who are turned into prostitution and sold to drug trafficking.

The melodrama starred Carmen Villalobos, Carolina Gaitán and Mejida Issa, it shows the transformation of the actresses who become the drug trafficking company.

One of the biggest hits on Telemundo. Photo: IG / telemundo

“The Lord of the heavens”

How to forget one of the most important buchonas, and it is “Mónica Robles”, played by the Mexican actress Fernanda Castillo.

The role of the star had a toxic relationship with the drug trafficker known as the “Lord of the skies” or “Aurelio Casillas”, played by Rafael Amaya, while she was also the head of another organization.

The Mexican actress was very loved and hated for everything. Photo: Twitter

Hell

How to forget one of the most successful Mexican films, “El infierno”, starring Damián Alcázar and Elizabeth Cervantes in 2010.

In it, Cervantes gave life to a small-town buchona, who in turn was engaged in prostitution and was the wife of a capo who was called “The Devil.”

It is one of the best films in cinema. Photo: YouTube.

