11/17/2021 at 02:47 CET

NBA: Bucks vs Lakers

Anyone who told you that after a month of NBA competition we would find the reigning eleventh champions in the Eastern Conference and the big favorites for the title, the Lakers, in seventh place in the West, they would have called us crazy. Well, the reality is very stubborn in both cases with injuries everywhere and bad feelings everywhere. The Angelenos are without LeBron James, while the Wisconsinites have gone several games without Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday.

This situation has led us to see both Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo exhausted in the last matches they have played. They have carried the load and it is expected that this will continue to be the case in this game where it is clear that neither one nor the other have bench depth. That is why we expect a much more even game than many anticipate with the small details, such as the court factor, defining the future of a game that could perfectly be the NBA final this season.

We found Milwaukee as big favorites to win at odds [1.30]while the Lakers are paid at [3.60] May they be victorious. The Angelenos have hardly played away from home this season presenting with a negative balance of one win and two losses. For their part, the Bucks appear after overwhelming the Nets in the first game of the season and then losing four consecutive games at home.

Looking at the Lakers’ recent losses and how much they have gotten carried away in the quarterfinals, we think you are predicting a Milwaukee win by 11 points or more at odds. [2.25] he is a definitively winning horse. We also like the odds that there will be less than 121.5 points in the game a [1.88]. In the end we talked about two teams with emergencies and that perhaps for once they apply themselves in defense during the regular season. A big game awaits us at the Fiserv Forum.