Updated on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – 16:15

The ministry of Miquel Iceta increases its contribution to 1,589 million, 356 from the European Recovery Funds

The Minister of Culture, Miquel Iceta, visits Liber 2021

If last year the Ministry of Culture and Sports already had its largest economic contingent in a decade, Miquel Iceta will still have 38.4% more for next year than his predecessor Jos Manuel Rodrguez Uribes. Your department’s budget go from € 1,148 million to € 1,589 by 2022. Of these, 356 come from the European Recovery Funds.

A budget item that Culture has focused especially on the film sector, which expands its items to 97 million, 10% more than in 2021; in plastic arts and museums, the great beneficiaries of the accounts with an item that rises by 20% to 197 million, and the Young Cultural Bonus, announced last week by Pedro Sánchez, and that, according to the Government’s forecasts, with its 210 million will reach half a million Spaniards who turn 18 in 2022.

However, the growth in budget items, although in lower quotas, is general in all items of the 2022 General State Budget for Culture. In this way, music and dance programs go from 108 to 113 million (+ 4.6%) and theater from 52 to 56 million (+ 7.7%), both managed by the National Institute of Performing Arts and Music (INAEM). Within the heading of the performing arts, whose total amounts to 266 million, the cinema section also appears with 97 million. Of these, 70 will go to the Film Protection Fund and 10 will be for aid to the exhibition rooms.

In the case of museums, the great beneficiary is the Thyssen Bornemisza Collection Foundation, which increases its budget by 11 million euros while the Prado Museum and the Reina Sofa increase by seven and four respectively. This increase in items, as detailed by the Treasury in the Yellow Book, is carried out for “building rehabilitation interventions”, “expansion and construction of new venues” and “the renovation of permanent exhibitions”.

The area of Archeology and Historical Heritage, for its part, grows 2.6% to 158 million with the National Heritage Administration Council as the main beneficiary with 118. Rise somewhat lower than that experienced by the epigraphs of Libraries and Archives, from 78 to 84 million (+ 7.7%), and Cultural Promotion, from 56 to 58 (3.57%).

During her intervention in the Congress of Deputies to present the accounts, the Minister of Finance, Mara Jess Montero, highlighted the cultural sector as “one of those that has suffered the most during the pandemic” and has influenced “the importance” of the Young Cultural Bonus for those who turn 18 in 2022. A measure that the Government has presented in recent days as one of its star measures and that will consist of aid of 400 euros for the acquisition of cultural products of literature, cinema or theater and the bulls are left out.

