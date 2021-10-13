GUILLERMO DEL PALACIO

Of the 6,790 million that were destined in 2021 to the youth, this will be increased to 12,550 million, an increase of 84.8%.

The General State Budgets for the year 2022 will allocate 12,550 million euros in measures directly or indirectly related to young people, especially with regard to education. More than 15% of spending programs for next year will finance actions aimed at supporting youth.

During the press conference for the presentation of the document, the Minister of Finance and Public Function, Mara Jess Montero, stressed the importance of building for the middle class in these Budgets, which put “the target” in this sector. We must rebuild “the social elevator”, defended the minister, and, of course, it has problems when it passes through the floors that correspond to young people, who are mentioned 158 times in the budgets, in which it also appears in 78 sometimes the word youth.

Thus, the Government will allocate 12,550 million euros to this group. An “unprecedented” fact, said Montero, which practically involves doubling the budget items of the previous year, in which the Executive left young people to a certain extent. From the 6,790 million in 2021, this will be increased to 12,550 million, an increase of 84.8%.

To do this, they will focus on addressing two of the “main problems” they have in the country: access to housing and unemployment. Although they are “common” to the population as a whole, the head of the Treasury acknowledged that has a “special impact” on young people. In this way, he hopes that the budget will be “a shock” that will help them improve their education and training and thus access higher-skilled and stable jobs that, in turn, help them to become emancipated, create “their own vital project “and” if the time comes to understand it “form a family.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected young people directly at a time when national economies were just recovering from the global financial crisis that began in 2007-2008,” laments the document. These crises have increased youth unemployment and have worsened “existing inequalities, within and between the different age groups of our society.” Despite this, it will be the training pillar that receives most of this money: the challenges faced by the youth, according to the budgets, should be resolved with training.

In the case of housing, 200 million will be allocated to the rental bond and, although the minister also mentioned the 500 million directed to the “program for the construction of social rental housing in energy efficient buildings”, they do not appear in the breakdown by ministries. . Regarding the measures aimed at youth in Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, it goes from 34 million in 2021 to 234 million 2022. According to Eurostat data, Spain is one of the countries in which young people take the longest to become independent, with an average age of 29.8 years, three more than the European average.

In this way, 2,076 million euros will be allocated to the Strategic Plan to promote Vocational Training, another 1,648 million euros to the Modernization of the Education System and 1,412 million euros, to the digital transformation of education. 750 million will also be directed to investment in Youth Employment. In total, the budgets of 13 ministries collect some type of performance aimed at youth.

In Montero’s opinion “there is no single recipe” to tackle the unemployment problem, which requires “different lines and profound reforms.” The transformation of Vocational Training, for example, tries to adapt it “to the needs currently experienced by the labor market” and to incorporate emerging specialties and improve the accreditation of competences. They hope to create 200,000 new places in four years.

“If we want to bet on young people and the future, it is essential to invest in education and promote equal opportunities,” argued Montero. The objective is to seek “excellence in the educational field”, fundamentally in the public sector so that all young people, “regardless of the resources their parents have”, can forge their own life project.

