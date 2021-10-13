Presentation of Accounts

Updated on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – 15:44

The Government will allocate 3,295 million to housing policy, of which 802 million are its own allocation and 2.489 million correspond to European funds

The Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Raquel Snchez. 2022 Budgets The Government’s “prudent” forecast: 17,000 million more in taxes before its great tax reform Direct This is the fine print of the General Budgets for 2022, item by item

The ‘housing bond’ presented by surprise a few days ago by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, and the projects of rehabilitation of real estate will be the main beneficiaries of the budget allocated by the Government for its housing policy.

The provision included in the 2022 PGE amounts to 806 million euros (compared to 602 million the previous year), according to the Budget project delivered this Wednesday by the Minister of Finance, Mara Jess Montero, in the Congress of Deputies. This allocation does not take into account the MRR (Recovery and Resilience Mechanism) of the EU, which will allow financing actions for an amount of 2.489 million euros, which raises to 3,295 million the total amount allocated to housing policy.

According to the White Paper on Budgets, the credits for access to housing and the promotion of building increased by 1,042 million euros, highlighting the financing provided by the MRR for construction programs of social rental housing in energy efficient buildings (500 million euros), to sustainable and digital rehabilitation of public buildings (endowed with 600 million euros) or for the economic and social recovery in residential environments (1,389 million euros).

The project also advances some of the main lines of the 2022-2025 State Housing Plan, which the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda is finalizing and which will focus on three priorities: priority attention to the most vulnerable, Promoting access to decent housing for groups with fewer resources and the promotion of the affordable housing stock, with special attention to public-private collaboration formulas

Youth measures

With respect to Youth Rental Bonus, the PGE project does not advance many more details than those already disclosed by Pedro Snchez. The Accounts allocate 200 million euros to this item, to favor “the access of young people to a decent home on a rental basis”.

The voucher will consist of the payment of a monthly amount of 250 euros per month for two years to young people between 18 and 35 years old, who prove work income, for the payment of rent.

For his part the State Plan for Access to Housing 2022-2025 offer aid depending on the circumstances of the young people or the area in which they live that could be modulated by the CCAA. “The subjective scope of the Plan is determined by the scope of the set of programs and measures aimed at promoting access to housing for young people, through different formulas, tenure regimes, types of promotion and building typologies”, states the text.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Baskonia – Panathinaikos Real Madrid – AS Monaco