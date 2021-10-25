10/25/2021 at 12:39 PM CEST

.

Osasuna has started one of the most complicated weeks of the year with Before Budimir on the green two days after visiting Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The Croatian could have minutes again two months after enjoying a quarter of an hour against Celta de Vigo in the second league match. Since then, the footballer has worked alone to recover from his adductor problems derived from pubalgia.

The forward has trained normally together with the rest of his teammates in the exercises of technique, possession and soccer match that the Red team has developed after the draw against Granada on Friday that deprived the Navarrese of the co-leadership.

The bad news has been that the Canarian center-back Aridane Hernandez has not jumped onto the grass. The player will be low and Unai Garcia will continue to be the accompanying couple of David garcia. The first of them has taken the opportunity to sign remarkable performances in recent games.

Jagoba Arrasate He could make several rotations to give rest to some players who this Saturday will jump to Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán to face Sevilla with the momentum or the slump of the result they obtain in the capital.

Tomorrow, Osasuna will train behind closed doors to prepare their new appointment with the tranquility that the 18 points obtained in 10 days that have served them to settle in sixth position give them.