End the night for Walker Buehler. And soon the first game of the Divisional Series between Dodgers of the Angels and Giants from San Francisco.

The pitcher of the California Blues did not have the dream performance although until the start of the seventh he made a single mistake. And I don’t know if to call him that, because who doesn’t know Buster Posey?

#SFGiants Buster Posey has now won 36 #postseason games as a receiver, tying Yogi Berra for fourth most all-time. The three catchers with more: Jason Varitek – 37

Yadier Molina – 52

Jorge Posada – 69 – Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) October 9, 2021

The rest is history that repeats itself. Dave delays opener and a third later the stick falls like a bucket of cold water. And more so with the bullpen that Friedman’s guys can boast of.

Walker had at the beginning of the “lucky seven” 91 pitches, which should have convinced Dave and Co. to leave. Throughout the night he made 99 and of the 49 swings made by the rivals only 12 were strikes. For comparison, at the height of the fourth inning of his last outing against the Brewers in the fourth inning he had 17 strikes by way of the missed swing.

Walker Buehler’s night: 6 1/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 5 K. It was his first time allowing two home runs in a playoff game. Last time it happened in a regular season game was June 24, 19 starts Aug. – Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) October 9, 2021

Only five strikeouts and one walk, accompanied by six hits (two homers between them from two fighting horses) did not let him make the manhood at the start of the National League Division Series.

✅ The Giants give the #Dodgers grout, come out ahead and remain solid. ✔ Logan Webb tipped 10K and walked 7.2 INN

✔ Giants hit 3 HRs and they were all driven that way.

✔ Outfielder Kris Bryant in perfect night, including Bambinazo. # Mlb #Giants pic.twitter.com/trk2EhFJe4 – Circle of Waiting (@CirculodEspera) October 9, 2021

But to be fair, the team’s hitting boiled down to well-isolated Mookie Betts and Will Smith who could do little against 24-year-old “veteran” postseason debutant Logan Webb and company.

Final: Giants 4, #LosDodgers 0. 🔗https: //t.co/Fh3qHsU3jV pic.twitter.com/tDfkZj9iKt – The Dodgers (@LosDodgers) October 9, 2021

11 strikeouts and no free tickets are proof that the Los Angeles Dodgers, as we know them, had a holiday today.