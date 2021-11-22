11/22/2021

The Parma goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon, is the only player who has competed in each and every one of the last four decades in transalpine football. Since his debut 26 years ago, on November 19, 1995 against AC Milan, the goalkeeper is one of the great legends in Italy.

The Italian, who signed last summer market as a free agent for Parma with a two-year contract, is one of the great names of the last two decades in Italian football: He played a total of 685 games with Juventus and has 232 with Parma.

The former Juventus player is the player who has played the most games in the history of Juventus (685) and also in Serie A, with a total of 658. The goalkeeper is ahead of great historical players such as Paolo Maldini (648), Francesco Totti (618), Javier Zanetti (618) or Gianluca Pagliuca (596).

An eternal trajectory under the sticks

Buffon is one of the biggest names in recent Italian history: is the player with the most caps (176) with the transalpine national team ahead of Fabio Cannavaro (136), Paolo Maldini (126), Daniele De Rossi (117), Andrea Pirlo (116), Leonardo Bonucci (114), Giorgio Chiellini (114), Dino Zoff (112) or Gianluca Zambrotta (98).

The former PSG player also has an enviable record: 10 Scudettos, six Coppas, seven Italian Super Cups, a Ligue 1, a UEFA title and, of course, a World Cup. The goalkeeper defended the Italian national team at the 2006 World Championship, when they defeated France in the final.