Plastic is the non-natural element that is most used in industry and one of the great environmental problems of our time, luckily it seems that we could give it a new life.

It is true that plastic can be recycled, but unfortunately it has a finite number of times in which it can be used again (unlike aluminum, which can be recycled an infinite number of times).

For instance, 100 billion plastic bags are thrown away in the United States, which are produced with 12 million barrels of oil. And this is a very big problem. Luckily, there are ways to fix it.

One of the smartest solutions is the work of Akinori Ito, a Japanese inventor who has created a household appliance that turns plastic bags into fuel. The resulting fuel can be used for various applications, such as heat generation.

Ito realized that since plastic bags are created from oil, they can be converted back to their original shape. The produced oil can be used to heat generators and some stoves.

Or it can serve as alternative to gasoline when refined and can even be used to power cars, boats or motorcycles.

A kilo of plastic can produce approximately one liter of oil. And the conversion process requires about 1 kWh of electricity, which is worth about 20 euro cents more or less.

By turning plastic into oil, we eliminate CO2 pollution And although the end product is still a fuel that releases CO2 when burned, this recycling method could revolutionize the way we treat plastic waste.

The invention is designed for domestic use, which has the potential to create energy independence among consumers And not just for companies and large corporations, so many people could take advantage of the invention.

The machine uses a very efficient pyrolysis, which consists of the transformation of a compound into a smaller and simpler one at high temperatures. It is capable of processing different types of plastics such as polyethylene, polystyrene and polypropylene. Of course, it does not process PET bottles.

Chinese and American scientists from Washington State University have developed a method to convert plastic waste into jet fuel.

The process begins with heating the plastic. It is then placed in the pressurized oven without oxygen. It is heated to 427 ° C, which turns the plastic into a liquid. The machine then transforms the liquid into a gaseous state.

The gas that is produced is trapped and stored for cooling. The vapor condenses when it cools and forms crude oil. It is certainly not a very complex process, despite its great utility.