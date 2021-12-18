12/18/2021 at 12:50 CET

Ana Lucas

The Homicide and Robbery Group of the National Police investigates whether a drug turnaround is behind the episode lived in Molina de Segura, Murcia, where they mix shooting, marijuana and a house full of blood whose habitual inhabitants have vanished.

The body confirms that the case is being investigated and that, for the moment, no arrests have been made. The professionals of the group are dealing with the matter and, according to sources close to it, are looking for clues both in the Region and in the neighboring province of Alicante that lead to clarify what happened, when the event was completed fifteen days ago, in the area of ​​La Albarda, very close to the town of El Fenazar.

After receiving a notice that there was a shooting, (after residents of the area pointed out that they were hearing gunshots), agents of both the Local and National Police mobilized to the place, who, upon arrival, found a house that had been completely turned upside down. “It was full of blood,” say sources close to the case. So much so that the researchers came to think that there could be a badly injured person. Or dead.

In addition to the blood, inside the place there were cash (in foreign currency), ammunition and marijuana plants. The same sources point out that there lived some people, known to the Security Forces, suspected of deal with narcotics, which have been lost track, and whose location is key to determine what happened.

At the door of the house, two cars, one of which had something striking inside: a bulletproof vest. The Police removed the cars and examined their interiors, looking for signs that could facilitate the identification of the people participating in the episode.

The vast majority of overturns (drug robberies between drug traffickers) only reach the Police when there is a violent act involved and someone needs urgent health care. If not, the victims themselves silence what they experienced: otherwise, they would have to acknowledge, when filing the corresponding complaint, that they were trafficking in substances.