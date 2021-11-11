The Mavericks are 7-4, a remarkable start to the season. But there is a feeling that they remain very reliable against the worst teams but they suffer, and will suffer, against those of the noble part of this NBA 2021-22. In that sense, the visit to these Bulls that were tied with them and come out better (8-3) after winning (117-107) a game in which they gave the feeling of being superior. And the one where they had a 17-point lead in a fourth quarter where the Mavs weren’t really close, they weren’t scared. A 360 degree dunk from Zach LaVine at 1:50 left was the poster, the climax to a comfortable and brilliant victory for the Bulls who share the head of the East with the Wizards. It is his happiest moment, for sensations and ambition, in recent years.

The Mavs fell victim to their own contradictions and on a great night in their opponent’s shot. In the first half, the visitors had their moment, especially with the second units on the track and Jalen Brunson in command of operations. There was an 8-24 run that straightened Jason Kidd’s men after a poor start. But it all fell apart when a seven-point lead turned into a seven-point deficit in the second quarter. In that first half, Hardaway Bullock (not to mention Finney-Smith) were unable to get on the outside (1/7) while LaVine and Lonzo Ball almost did not miss (7/8). AND Doncic went into the break with a -18 in 16 minutes on the track.

In the second half, the Mavs warmed up a bit more from the outside but the Bulls closed the third quarter with a decisive 15-4 (95-80), after some excellent minutes from Alex Caruso. The victory was never in jeopardy. Caruso, who the Lakers miss terribly, finished with 16 points, 11 with no shooting failure on that final stretch. Lonzo Ball had 21 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists with 7/10 on 3s, and Zach LaVine finished with 23 points. On DeRozan’s darker day (17 points on 20 shots), the Bulls’ outside game was far superior in a very discreet Doncic game: 20 points, 8 rebounds, 10 assists, 6/18 in shots, 1/6 in triples: “I have to select my shots. I know I always say it, but that’s the way it is. Honestly, I have to be better. Porzingis finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds but made no difference, and the Mavs looked fragile as soon as the Bulls stepped on the gas. The defeat, finally, was comfortable and fair. Very loose and very tight.

The Mavericks are 7-4, a remarkable start to the season. But there is a feeling that they remain very reliable against the worst teams but they suffer, and will suffer, against those of the noble part of this NBA 2021-22. In that sense, the visit to these Bulls that were tied with them and come out better (8-3) after winning (117-107) a game in which they gave the feeling of being superior. And the one where they had a 17-point lead in a fourth quarter where the Mavs weren’t really close, they weren’t scared. A 360 degree dunk from Zach LaVine at 1:50 left was the poster, the climax to a comfortable and brilliant victory for the Bulls who share the head of the East with the Wizards. It is his happiest moment, for sensations and ambition, in recent years.

The Mavs fell victim to their own contradictions and on a great night in their opponent’s shot. In the first half, the visitors had their moment, especially with the second units on the track and Jalen Brunson in command of operations. There was an 8-24 run that straightened Jason Kidd’s men after a poor start. But it all fell apart when a seven-point lead turned into a seven-point deficit in the second quarter. In that first half, Hardaway Bullock (not to mention Finney-Smith) were unable to get on the outside (1/7) while LaVine and Lonzo Ball almost did not miss (7/8). AND Doncic went into the break with a -18 in 16 minutes on the track.

In the second half, the Mavs warmed up a bit more from the outside but the Bulls closed the third quarter with a decisive 15-4 (95-80), after some excellent minutes from Alex Caruso. The victory was never in jeopardy. Caruso, who the Lakers miss terribly, finished with 16 points, 11 with no shooting failure on that final stretch. Lonzo Ball had 21 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists with 7/10 on 3s, and Zach LaVine finished with 23 points. On DeRozan’s darker day (17 points on 20 shots), the Bulls’ outside game was far superior in a very discreet Doncic game: 20 points, 8 rebounds, 10 assists, 6/18 in shots, 1/6 in triples: “I have to select my shots. I know I always say it, but that’s the way it is. Honestly, I have to be better. Porzingis finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds but made no difference, and the Mavs looked fragile as soon as the Bulls stepped on the gas. The defeat, finally, was comfortable and fair. Very loose and very tight.