The Bulls are hitting another acceleration in a season in which they have never slowed down, but in which, like everyone else, they have had their share of problems with absences and a COVID outbreak that forced them to postpone games to middle of this month. But now They have the big three on the track and, as things are and most rivals, that’s more than enough: The Hawks received them with 12 casualties, a team in a draw despite the return of Trae Young made official less than two hours before the game. As it was, those who had to win won. And convincingly: 118-130 and eleven games above 50% for those from Illinois (21-10), something that they had not experienced since the close (52-30) of the 2014-15 season, the last with Tom Thibodeau as coach. They are second, wedged between Nets and Bucks, of an East in which the Hawks fall (15-18) to twelfth place. Even outside the play in zone and with the rotation absolutely shattered by COVID and some extra injuries. Very bad news.

Trae’s return boosted the Hawks, who led in the first quarter and held an advantage of up to 8 points before the Bulls evened the game first and escaped later, not being safe until the last minutes but always ahead. after the break. Trae almost nailed his averages this course (he finished with 29 points and 9 assists), but it went from more to less (12 + 5 in the first quarter), finally exhausted before the ultra-fiscal defense of Javonte Green and rookie Ayo Dusunmu. Cam Reddish scored 33 points and 8 triples, but disappeared in the central section of the game (11 points in the first quarter, 14 in the last) and Bogdanovic finished with 20. But the three together could not do more, very little accompanied, and they conceded the eighth loss in a row at home, is at the hands of impeccable Bulls and who polished their big three: 35 points, 5 rebounds and 10 assists with a 14/20 shooting from DeMar DeRozan, 30 points and 9 assists with a 5/8 from Zach’s triples LaVine (second game after COVID loss) and tremendous performance from a Nicola Vucevic who is finally getting more: 24 points, 17 rebounds, 6 assists, 4 blocks and 4/8 in triples.

DeRozan supported the Bulls in a first quarter in which he scored 15 points and again led, along with Vucevic, the final stretch in the last quarter, when a lucky triple at the center’s table put the 124-114 at 3:16 of the final. LaVine appeared in the second quarter and Coby White scored 10 points in the third after a poor first half. The Bulls are going full blast and there is no longer any doubt that they are a force to be reckoned with in the East.

WOLVES 108-CELTICS 103

In a very difficult season, in which they have smiled little (16-18 now) the Celtics had one of the worst disappointments in Minnesota (108-103). They had eight COVID casualties, including that of Jayson Tatum, who entered the protocols yesterday. And Marcus Smart was not for a problem in a hand. But there was Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Grant Williams returned, and most of all, the Timberwolves were much worse off than they were. Much. Without any starters (Towns, Russell, Edwards, Beverley, Vanderbilt) and without alternates like Prince and Reid.

The Celtics came ahead at halftime thanks to a 0-13 at the end of the second quarter (45-56) but sank in the last quarter (34-24). Al Horford tried to stitch the team together (16 + 9 + 6) and they threw all they wanted Jaylen Brown (26 points, 24 shots) and Pritchard (24 with 22). Juancho Hernangómez had no luck (2 points, 0/3 in shots) in the minutes (16) that facilitated the losses of his team, who eventually lost painfully, outmatched by a batch of warriors of fortune that included Nathan King (20 + 11 + 4) and the ten-day newly signed Greg Monroe, a former Celtics who was totally out of the NBA. and that was important in the resolution (11 + 9 + 6). In addition, Jaden McDaniels threw important player stripes (17 + 5) and both Nowell (29 points) and the aforementioned Knight broke their scoring records. Golden triumph, given the circumstances, for the Wolves (16-17 now), and painful defeat for the Celtics. One more.

HORNETS 123-ROCKETS 99

The Hornets lost their game in Houston after conceding (overtime included) 146 points (146-143). So this time, his coach James Borrego challenged his players to leave the Texans (six losses in seven games, now 10-24) below 100 points. They succeeded (123-99) on a comfortable night, in which they were far superior to a rival who is without Jae`Sean Tate, Garrison Matthews, KJ Martin, DJ Augustin, Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr …

With so many casualties, Usman Garuba had 13 minutes and finished with 2 points (1/4 in shots) and 4 rebounds for a Rockets led by Christian Wood (16 points, 9 rebounds), Eric Gordon (16) and Trevelin Queen (16 + 6 with 4 steals). In the Hornets, a very good game from Plumlee (15 points without failure and 9 rebounds), LaMelo Ball (16 + 5 + 7), Jalen McDaniels (16 + 3), Oubre (18 + 3) and above all a Terry Rozier who finished 27 + 4 + 5 And above all, he showed that he is at his best moment of confidence in his shooting of the entire season: 7/12 in triples, 15/32 (almost 47%) in the last three games.

