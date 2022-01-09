Chicago Bulls are not bluffing. The very remarkable staff made from the offices continues to bear fruit at the first exchange rate. The team of Billy donovan he is in very good sports health as he continues to lead the East firmly.

The Bulls beat the Wizards 130-122 to sign their ninth consecutive win and move further away from the second-ranked in their conference, the Nets who lost today. Now, Chicago leads even more with 26-10.

The Bulls did not achieve such a streak, 9 victories in a row, since the 2010-2011 season, and this one today, the triumph, has helped Donovan reach 300 games won in the NBA as head coach.

To begin with, it is a joy to see a game in which the two teams started with powerful starting five, something that is becoming less and less popular this season because of the pandemic.

Then, the good names gave a good game, an offensive match without major inequalities in which they defended little in the first half (73-66) and much more in the second.

The 130-122 can lead to some misunderstanding. Yes, there was equality in the game, but Chicago did not struggle. The hosts really finished the game when they went 122-103 with less than 6 minutes remaining, a comfortable 19-point lead that saved them from shocks. It was a very comfortable ending for a team, these Bulls, who are playing the crucial moments of the games very well.

First of all to say that Chicago is a team that plays basketball well, and that is already a celebration in these times. Team that moves the ball, team that shows solidarity, team that usually makes good decisions. Today, 34 assists, superiority to the Wizards from the triple and no less than 52 points contributed by the second unit.

Zach LaVine led the local offense with 27 points, Coby white (21 points with 7 of 8 in the field and 4 triples without failure) and the rookie Dosunmu (18 points and 3 steals) shone in the second unit, Lonzo ball scored 18 points – all from the triple – and gave 6 assists and Nikola Vucevic He was the most complete man of the game based on his game and his numbers: 16 points, 14 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 steals.

This time, DeMar DeRozan He was not as top as other times, but he was not out of tune either, finishing with 15 points, 8 assists and 5 of 16 in the shot.

Wizards, who was bad from the triple and who is 19-20, had to Bradley Beal with 26 points, to Kyle kuzma with 21 and 11 rebounds already Spencer Dinwiddie with 18 points, without any starter falling below 14 points.

Again it was missing Montrezl harrell. Y Greg monroe He did the role of Harrell quite well, saving the distance, in the 14 minutes he was on the court (8 points and 7 rebounds).