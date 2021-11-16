Faces were seen at Staples Center, two of the great franchises in NBA history and, although neither is at its best, there is one that seems to be looking for him while the other keeps walking away from him. The first, the Chicago Bulls, continues with a firm step to half victory of the leadership of the East, with a project as renewed as it is exciting that is bearing fruit in the first month of competition. The second, Los Angeles Lakers, continues in its spiral of irrelevance in which some days he wins by inertia and without any brilliance and others, like today, brings out all his shame for the greater glory of the rivals he faces.

As this last version played tonight, the Bulls leave Los Angeles with a 2-0 bag (they came from beating the Clippers) and with unbeatable sensations. There are still five months left of the regular season six, but He wants to continue to see the good start of the Chicago team as an anecdote, he has to start putting his imagination into it. Billy Donovan, a fairly confident day-to-day coach who has missed graduating from the playoffs, is leading this squad in the best possible way. There will be time to see them from April, if they are still competing, but for now the note cannot be other than outstanding. In the absence of regularly including Nikola Vucevic in the offensive flowPerhaps the only small downside so far in an almost perfect gear, the rest of the players are doing what was expected of them. As minimum.

Sample of it is DeMar DeRozan, a native of Los Angeles and whom the Lakers tested this summer. In the end they decided on Russell Westbrook and how life has these things, the escort gave them his best performance so far this year. 38 points with 65.2% from field goals, plus 6 assists. Along with LaVine, until recently the only usual plug of the equipment, they left at 64 points. At halftime they had already 39 with 7 triples and the Lakers, why wait any longer, they were already fried. The difference was only 9, but the feeling is that they were earning much more. And the sensations materialized in a third quarter for the Angelenos to forget. Another one after the last one against the Wolves. This time they lost it from 12 to go down 21 to the last 12 minutes, reaching a disadvantage of 25 points. To finish the job, Anthony Davis saw his second technique at 2:20 from the end of the third quarter. Well seen that was an anecdote. Had he continued on the track, things would have changed little.

There was actually a party at the Staples for a lot of people related to the Lakers and Los Angeles. The downside is that none of them are there. DeRozan was joined Lonzo Ball with 27 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists and impressive percentages: 10/13 in shooting from the field, 7/10 in triples. Who has seen him and who sees him will think of the stands of the Los Angeles pavilion. Sometimes it’s all about waiting a bit for things to come along, but patience, like all greats in the game, has never been the Lakers’ greatest virtue. To other than now they seem to miss franchise and hobby (for the second it was never questioned) It is to Alex Carusso, to whom they dedicated a video of thanks and a closed ovation. For now they have to settle for applauding their rivals. Their players don’t give them too many reasons for it. In the absence of LeBron James the Lakers have three wins and four losses. And tomorrow they go to Milwaukee. Let Giannis catch them confessed.